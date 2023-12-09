The Challenge rumors: Former champion not expected to return for Season 40 cast

The Challenge Season 39 is still underway on MTV, but rumors are already arriving regarding what Season 40 will be.

Many people believe it will be a significant season and that it could be the final one on the network.

Season 39, aka Battle For a New Champion, features a cast of competitors who have yet to win the show.

The most experienced cast members include Melissa Reeves, Big T Fazakerley, Jay Starrett, and Michele Fitzgerald.

Melissa is one of only three former finalists on the show, as Ride or Dies rookies Olivia Kaiser and Horacio Gutierrez are also in the cast.

Former champions are also sprinkled into Season 39, but each appears briefly to compete in one elimination before leaving the show.

The Challenge Season 40 could include former champions in the main cast, but based on recent rumors, at least one probably won’t be part of the show.

Former Challenge champ and Season 39 competitor not expected for Season 40

Sometimes cast members on The Challenge get other opportunities for different shows, such as Johnny Bananas going on House of Villains.

That’s the case for two international stars from MTV’s The Challenge who have appeared in recent seasons.

Based on a superfan’s Instagram post, Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran and Berna Cambeldek will participate in the upcoming Turkey All Stars 2024.

In an additional comment on their IG post, the superfan mentioned that Survivor Turkey can last up to 100 days, so fans shouldn’t expect to see them for Season 40.

The Challenge superfan’s Instagram post mentions the Season 40 cast. Pic credit: @thechallengeshaderoom/Instagram

Berna initially appeared on Survivor Turkey 8, Survivor Turkey 9, and Survivor Turkey 12.

She debuted on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies as a rookie. She’s currently appearing in MTV’s Battle For a New Champion season.

Turbo has appeared in three seasons. He debuted on War of the Worlds, which he was the sole winner of. He returned for War of the Worlds 2 but was disqualified due to a heated altercation with Jordan Wiseley and security for The Challenge that season.

Viewers saw Turbo return for Ride or Dies with his friend Tamara Alfonso as his teammate. They were an early elimination after Turbo rubbed some of his castmates the wrong way, including former friend Nany Gonzalez.

He continued to trash-talk and call out various castmates after the season ended, including Bananas, Jordan, and Nany. However, viewers might have to wait to see more of Turbo on The Challenge.

Who is in The Challenge 40 cast?

The recent spin-offs of The Challenge hitting CBS and Paramount+ streaming seem to point toward the show moving away from MTV. However, there has been no confirmation that this will happen yet.

Meanwhile, there’s only speculation about who will be featured in The Challenge Season 40 on MTV, but fans hope to see some of their favorite cast members compete again.

Former show winner Zach Nichols mentioned several individuals he believed got calls for the next MTV season. They included Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat and Josh Martinez, who appeared on The Zach Nichols Podcast after The Challenge: USA 2.

Neither is confirmed as appearing on the show yet, and there have yet to be any online spoilers regarding the cast.

Many fans hope to see some of The Challenge champions featured at The Arena in Season 39 have a full-time spot in the cast for Season 40, such as Cara Maria Sorbello and Chris “CT” Tamburello.

TJ Lavin seems to be the only safe bet for who will be in the Season 40 cast right now. He’s been hosting The Challenge since 2005, and it would be surprising not to see him return for what could be the final MTV installment.

The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.