The Challenge: Ride or Dies rookie Nurys Mateo reveals vets were hating on two former castmates

The Challenge rookie Nurys Mateo spilled some tea about her Ride or Dies castmates. Pic credit: MTV

Nurys Mateo is among the rookies in MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies, where she’s teamed up with veteran cast member and friend Nelson Thomas.

The Challenge newcomer was among the featured stars in the first few episodes due to her brief showmance with Love Island’s Johnny Middlebrooks and the drama it created.

It created a bit of a love triangle, as Johnny’s partner, Ravyn Rochelle, felt hurt that Johnny was pursuing Nurys and not building chemistry with her as a teammate.

Episode 3 may have put that drama to an end on the show. However, trailers for upcoming episodes in the season reveal Nurys with another cast member, likely bringing more drama to The Challenge.

Following the show’s third episode, she went on social media to spill some other tea about her time on The Challenge, bringing up how certain vets hated on a few other individuals that weren’t part of the cast.

This report will contain some spoilers for The Challenge: Ride or Dies season through Episode 3.

Nurys spills tea about vets hating on missing castmates

Following Ride or Dies Episode 3, Nurys Mateo hopped on Instagram Live to talk to the fans about the latest installment of The Challenge. She also spilled tea during her live talk, including how she thought two of her friends would be part of the show.

Those friends are two-time Challenge winner Cara Maria Sorbello and her boyfriend Paulie Calafiore, who last appeared in MTV’s War of the Worlds 2 season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I one thousand percent thought Paulie and Cara Maria would be there,” Nurys shared, adding, “so when we were at the airport, I thought I was gonna see them, and I didn’t.”

“I was so shocked, and it’s crazy because I’m not gonna say names- normally I’m messy, but I’m gonna let them deal with their own drama, but there was a lot of people in the house who constantly brought up Cara and Paulie, and I told them, ‘Yeah I’m friends with them. Just so you guys know, because I’m listening to the tea,'” Nurys said.

She went on to mention that she’s friends with Paulie from a project they did together and that if he and Cara were on the show, it would’ve been some great drama due to how much others hated them.

Nurys shares her thoughts about Cara Maria

During her Instagram Live session, Nurys said she’s now part of The Challenge family due to her appearance in Ride or Dies. However, she revealed she’s also been a fan of MTV’s competition series for over 10 years.

With that, she’s fully aware of Cara Maria’s legendary status amongst Challengers and wishes she’d been part of the cast, with a caveat.

“As a fan, I would’ve f***ing loved to see Cara Maria there. Like she’s a f***ing beast. Of course, I would’ve been scared; not gonna lie –do not put me up against her in any way, shape, or form. But for sure, I was like, ‘Damn, that would’ve been great,'” she shared.

It’s unknown whether or not Paulie and Cara Maria were contacted for MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies, although they both reacted to the super trailer when it arrived online.

Paulie popped up amongst cast members giving their thoughts in MTV’s The Challenge: Untold History documentary series, even speaking about Cara as one of the greatest of all time. However, Cara was not a participant in the documentary series interviews, despite having a segment devoted to her in one of the episodes.

Time will tell if the iconic duo returns to another season of MTV’s The Challenge, but Nurys and many fans believe they’d probably bring some great entertainment to the show.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.