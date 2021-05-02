The Challenge: Paulie Calafiore reacts to first Big Brother star winning on Double Agents season

Paulie Calafiore on The Challenge: Final Reckoning season Pic credit: MTV

Former Big Brother star and three-time Challenge competitor Paulie Calafiore recently gave his thoughts on The Challenge: Double Agents winners.

Based on his comments, the two-time finalist believes he paved the way for stars of the CBS show to compete on MTV’s reality competition series.

He also believes he would have been the first Big Brother player to win The Challenge, but unfortunately, he didn’t appear on a certain season which he says he “was taking.”

Paulie comments about Big Brother star winning Double Agents

Following The Challenge: Double Agents final, Challenge Mania podcast host Scott Yager took to Twitter to poll the fans. He wanted to know if fans felt it was “longer or sooner” than they’d expected it would be for a Big Brother star to win on The Challenge.

Nearly 60 percent of the individuals who voted chose “sooner,” meaning that a Big Brother star, rookie Amber Borzotra, had defied many fans’ expectations.

However, another 40 percent chose “longer” and at least one fan replied that another Big Brother star was headed in that direction.

“I’ll probably get s**t from the haters but I think @PaulCalafiore_ might have had one if he kept being on,” the fan commented.

That brought the Big Brother and Challenge cast member in to give his thoughts on the matter, with a tweet reply about it.

“I was taking total madness had I not been removed last minute. That being said, any BB win is a win for me. I worked my ass off to make sure we had a seat at the table so I’m happy to see my peeps thriving. Can’t say that I’d work with them if I came back, but still,” Paulie commented.

Pic credit: @PaulCalafiore_

The Big Brother alliance that was part of the storyline on Double Agents had a core membership that included Fessy Shafaat, Josh Martinez, and Kaycee Clark. Amber was also in with them for part of the show until they decided the rookie didn’t have as high a standing in their alliance.

Despite that, Amber survived two eliminations and got to TJ’s final. She was partnered with the veteran competitor, three-time winner Chris “CT” Tamburello, and the duo crushed the final. Amber proved herself to be the best of the rookies, and in many people’s minds, the best of the Big Brother stars.

That said, Paulie reached two finals during his three appearances on The Challenge. He was able to pull off some strategic moves on his seasons which helped shake up the game quite a bit. That included his famous move where he shook Johnny Bananas’ hand and told him he wouldn’t put him into elimination, but then did it anyway.

Paulie brings up CT Tamburello’s Challenge resume

Speaking of CT Tamburello, on April 21, Paulie brought up an interesting point about CT that may be something other Challenge stars should consider. The veteran was on many seasons before getting that first win. Now he’s got multiple wins.

“CT won 0 challenges in 8 years (give or take). He now has 4. I’ve been keeping myself busy in my time off. I don’t plan on ever losing again and that’s not me being cocky, that’s just me learning from my losses and being humbled. It’s very hard to keep me from making a final,” Paulie tweeted to a fan’s now-deleted comment.

Pic credit: @PaulCalafiore_/Twitter

CT picked up his fourth win on Double Agents, tying him with fellow Challenge legend Darrell Taylor and putting him three wins away from the winningest competitor, Johnny Bananas.

Paulie is still in search of that elusive first Challenge win. He’s been busy with bobsled training for a possible run at the Winter Olympics. However, it seems he’s also still determined to return to the MTV show and finally get his first big victory.

The Challenge airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.