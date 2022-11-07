The Challenge: Paulie Calafiore calls out castmate after Ride or Dies rumor involving Cara Maria Sorbello

The Challenge’s Paulie Calafiore wants to know the truth about some Ride or Dies rumors. Pic credit: MTV

Paulie Calafiore, a two-time finalist on MTV’s The Challenge, is calling out another of his former castmates, this time over rumored comments they made regarding a Ride or Dies rumor.

While fans haven’t seen Paulie on the competition show since he and his girlfriend Cara Maria Sorbello appeared in The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, they continue to comment on the show from afar.

Most recently, Paulie took to social media after some speculation arrived online regarding the Ride or Dies cast and a rumor that Veronica Portillo tried to start.

Veronica, who joined Ride or Dies in Episode 4 with teammate Darrell Taylor, told castmate Aneesa Ferreira they should start a rumor about Cara and tell castmates she was joining the show with Chris “CT” Tamburello.

Aneesa spilled the secret during MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast episode, indicating they could only keep the rumor going for about 24 hours due to how “up in arms” some castmates got.

She shared that some castmates were really shaken up after hearing Cara might arrive as a surprise competitor and even said they would leave the show if she did.

The Challenge’s Paulie calls out Laurel over Cara rumors

It’s no surprise for longtime fans that Laurel Stucky and Cara Maria have an extensive history on The Challenge. They were friends and rivals during several seasons of the show.

As of this report, they seem to be more like enemies, which may explain the rumor that Laurel was among cast members who were ready to leave Ride or Dies filming if Cara showed up.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Taking to his Twitter on Friday, Paulie fired off a tweet as a reply to Laurel’s tweet telling fans about her recent Q&A on Instagram. He asked “Dr. Stucky” if it were true she would leave Ride or Dies if Cara showed up to compete. Laurel is a DVM, or Doctor of Veterinary Medicine.

“Hey Dr Stucky! Paulie here. You consider yourself the GOAT. Is it true you were willing to walk off set if the TRUE GOAT Cara Maria Sorbello showed up? Hoping to be a champ like you one day even tho you don’t consider me as good a competitor as your friend JAWsh. Please answer,” he tweeted.

Pic credit: @PaulCalafiore_/Twitter

Paulie’s “JAWsh” comment refers to their castmate Josh Martinez. It’s no secret that there’s no love lost between Josh and Paulie from their time on The Challenge.

Josh appeared in a Twitter comment thread weeks ago involving an exchange between his friend Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat and Paulie about the show. Josh would later delete a particular comment he put in the thread.

Paulie’s mention of “GOAT” comes weeks after his and Laurel’s appearance in MTV’s The Challenge Untold History documentary series. One episode was called The GOATs and focused on the all-time greats from the competition series.

During his interview comments, Paulie is shown mentioning Laurel’s name as one of them. An entire segment was dedicated to Paulie’s girlfriend, a two-time Challenge champion. However, Cara is rumored not to have been invited to participate in giving comments for the documentary.

Rumors suggested Paulie and Cara were possible Ride or Dies

The Challenge: Ride or Dies began airing on MTV several weeks ago and features teams consisting of one man and one woman who share a strong bond. That includes friends, family members, boyfriend-girlfriend, and husband-wife.

Some of the teams are castmates Johnny Bananas and Nany Gonzalez, family members Kaycee and Kenny Clark, and the husband-wife team of Sam Bird with Kailah Casillas. Laurel is part of the cast with her friend and former Ex on the Peak castmate, Jakk Maddox.

There were some online rumors before filming even happened for Ride or Dies that Paulie and Cara Maria were nearly part of the season.

That speculation arrived from a superfan account on Instagram suggesting that Paulie and Cara would come in as a mercenary team as part of a twist for Season 38. However, the superfan account’s post said production chose to go in a different direction.

That Instagram post has since been deleted, and there’s been no confirmation regarding the rumor, so it’s unknown if Cara and Paulie were contacted for Ride or Dies. The boyfriend-girlfriend duo reacted to the super trailer ahead of the season premiere, with Paulie commenting on how great they would have been for the Ride or Dies format.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.