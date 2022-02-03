The Challenge legend Mark Long teases what’s next for Tom Brady after NFL retirement

Mark Long from The Challenge has an idea of what Tom Brady can do next after his NFL retirement. Pic credit: Paramount+

With NFL legend Tom Brady recently announcing that he’s retiring from the league, The Challenge legend Mark Long has an idea of what the quarterback who defies age might do next.

The Godfather, who was seen last year on Paramount Plus’ first season of The Challenge: All Stars, also showed that he and his castmates also defy age in their field of competition.

That inspired Mark to post an intriguing suggestion for TB12 on social media, although one must wonder if Brady would be up to The Challenge.

Mark Long teases Tom Brady’s next move

From one legend to another, two-time Challenge winner Mark Long believes that seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady needs to embrace the spirit of another competition now that he’s retired.

Taking to his Twitter on Tuesday, Long posed the question, “What’s next Tom???” while sharing a funny image of the former Buccaneers and Patriots quarterback.

It shows a smiling Tom Brady holding up a black t-shirt with The Challenge: All Stars printed on the front. Perhaps Long has drafted Brady for an upcoming season of the Paramount Plus spinoff?

That would be an interesting choice for Brady, as the three-time NFL Most Valuable Player indicated he was choosing to leave the game he loved and focus on his family and other endeavors.

In previous comments, Brady mentioned that his wife, Gisele Bundchen, didn’t like seeing him get hit on the field so much. Just imagine how she’d react to seeing him get hit in a Hall Brawl or slammed to the ground by Laterrian Wallace in a Pole Wrestle?

Brady joining The Challenge isn’t too far-fetched in the realm of ideas, though. Fans who have faithfully watched MTV’s competition series over the years have seen several former NFL stars on a spinoff edition.

In 2017, MTV unveiled a six-episode e-special called The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros. It featured 10 of the top athletes in America competing against Challenge champions.

Johnny Bananas, Chris “CT” Tamburello, Ashley Mitchell, and Darrell Taylor appeared among the Challenge stars. Amongst athletes competing were Lolo Jones, who later appeared in Double Agents, and WWE star CM Punk. Two NFL stars also appeared in the spinoff: former NFL linebackers Kamerion Wimbley and Shawne Merriman.

An eight-week spin-off show called Champs vs. Stars arrived later in 2017. It featured Bananas, CT, Wes Bergmann, Ashley, and other Challenge stars in the competition. Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens appeared with other athletes and celebrities, including hip-hop artists Riff Raff and Romeo Miller.

A second Champs vs. Stars came out in 2018 with CT, Wes, Tony Raines, Tori Deal, and Ashley amongst Challengers. Stars included Olympian Louise Hazel, actor Drake Bell, and former NFL running back Arian Foster.

So far, an NFL quarterback has yet to appear on any Challenge spinoff. However, ESPN First Take’s Dan Orlovsky, a former NFL QB, has mentioned The Challenge quite a bit during the show and seems interested in competing.

As far as Tom Brady goes, it seems he’d probably turn down that opportunity as he’s looking to avoid more tough hits and focus on his family and business ventures in his retirement years.

The Challenge is currently on hiatus on MTV and is expected to return in 2022. The Challenge: All Stars episodes are available on Paramount Plus.