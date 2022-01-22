The Challenge: Jasmine Reynaud reveals divorce, fans speculate about situation with husband

Jasmine Reynaud appears in a promotional video for The Challenge: All Stars 2. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

Jasmine Reynaud, a recent cast member on the spinoff series, The Challenge: All Stars 2, has revealed she has divorced her husband.

The former Real World: Cancun star shared the news via social media with a caption and hashtag indicating she is now divorced.

Upon her sharing the news, fans have speculated about the reason for the divorce. Jasmine reacted by liking at least one of the comments and replied to a castmate, which could point towards her husband’s infidelity.

Jasmine Reynaud reveals divorce in social media post

About a week after The Challenge: All Stars 2 finale, cast member Jasmine Reynaud shared a selfie on her Instagram page with a revealing caption.

“The more truth I find out from the lies! I am surprisingly not upset. Because I always knew. So that is growth for me! #ThursdayThoughts #DivorcedMomLife,” Jasmine shared in her caption.

The hashtags include “DivorcedMomLife” which indicates the 35-year-old Real World and Challenge star seems to have ended her marriage.

Jasmine mentioned being a wife and mother during her All Stars 2 appearance but didn’t reveal much about her marriage. According to her Challenge Wiki page, Jasmine was married and living in Massachusetts. She had a daughter with her then-boyfriend Dean Fougere in 2015, and they had a son in 2018.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jasmine and Dean have a wedding registry that points to their official website. According to their website, they were married in Texas on October 12, 2019, which means if they’re getting divorced, it comes after two years of marriage.

Challenge castmates react to Jasmine’s post

Jasmine’s Instagram post from Thursday brought many of her Challenge castmates to the comments section to react and show support for her.

That included Kendal Sheppard, who appeared in All Stars 2 with Jasmine and other OG castmates.

“Even in dark times your soul still radiates. You got this, momma,” Kendal commented, prompting Jasmine to reply.

“It’s not even dark anymore. I’m just happy I was right about everything and I can now officially close that part of my life! It’s all sunshines! Miss you girl!”

Pic credit: @jazmtv/Instagram

“You have so many people who love and care about you! You got this. Love you,” Trishelle Cannatella commented.

Pic credit: @jazmtv/Instagram

“U got this mama,” her castmate Ayanna Mackins wrote in the IG comments.

Pic credit: @jazmtv/Instagram

Fans comment on reason for Jasmine’s divorce

Jasmine’s original caption and reply to her castmate Kendal seem to point towards possible infidelity, with Jasmine saying she found out “more truth from the lies” and she “was right about everything.”

The Challenge superfan Instagram page @challengeteaa speculated that cheating was the reason for the divorce. In an IG post shared on the account, they mention Jasmine liked someone’s comment suggesting they read somewhere she found out her husband was cheating on her.

“I read somewhere that she found out he was cheating while she was away, not sure if it [is] true tho,” a fan replied to someone asking, “Why is she getting a divorce?”

Pic credit: @challengeteaa/Instagram

Several fans reacted to the possibility her husband cheated on her, indicating she deserves much better.

“As she was out providing for THEIR family?! Throw the whole man away!” a fan commented.

Pic credit: @challengeteaa/Instagram

“What garbage man she went on the show to help the family she deserves better,” another fan wrote.

Pic credit: @challengeteaa/Instagram

Jasmine previously cleared up breakup speculation

Last October, Jasmine may have been having some issues with her marriage which she’d tweeted about on her since-deleted account @LadyFougere. Her husband also tweeted during that time.

It led to fans believing they had broken up, but Jasmine ended any speculation that they’d split with another tweet on that since-deleted account.

Pic credit: @LadyFougere/Twitter

Jasmine returned for Paramount Plus’ The Challenge: All Stars 2 after appearing on MTV’s main show for The Challenge: Free Agents in 2014.

Her All Stars 2 appearance had her returning to Cancun, Mexico, for her Real World season. Her castmates Jonna Mannion and Derek Chavez were also there for the spinoff series.

Jasmine ended up lasting until Episode 8, where she and teammate Laterrian Wallace were sent into elimination and lost to their friends and allies, Melinda Collins and Nehemiah Clark.

The Challenge: All Stars episodes are available on Paramount Plus.