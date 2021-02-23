The Challenge is coming to Hulu: Release date, seasons revealed for streaming platform

Three seasons of The Challenge will be available on Hulu in late February. Pic credit: CBS All-Access

Several of The Challenge seasons will be officially arriving on the Hulu streaming platform in the coming week, allowing fans the opportunity to see the seasons that other platforms don’t have available.

As of right now, many of the seasons are on CBS All-Access, with a few also available on Netflix. The newest season, The Challenge: Double Agents, is currently available on-demand through MTV for cable and satellite subscribers.

However, viewers will soon get to see three former seasons of the show as they officially hit the Hulu network, which may spark speculation about future shows going on the platform.

Three of The Challenge seasons will be on Hulu

Many of The Challenge seasons were featured on Hulu years ago, but were taken off the platform. Now, at least three of the seasons will be available there.

Just recently, Hulu updated their official Challenge page with listings for the seasons and their episodes. They are Seasons 30, 31, and 32 of the popular MTV reality competition series.

The Challenge Season 30 kicked off a three-season trilogy. It was The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 season that originally aired in 2017 from Colombia and Argentina. Among the star competitors were Jordan Wisely, Tori Deal, Chris “CT” Tamburello, Johnny Bananas, Cara Maria Sorbello, Aneesa Ferreira, and Ashley Mitchell.

Season 31 of The Challenge is Vendettas, which featured male competitors including Leroy Garrett, Kyle Christie, Tony Raines, Brad Fiorenza, Johnny Bananas, and Devin Walker. Some of the female competitors included Cara Maria, Melissa Reeves, Kam Williams, Kailah Casillas, and Jemmye Carroll.

Season 32 was The Challenge: Final Reckoning, which was the finale for the three-season trilogy. Among the season’s cast members were A lot of the same individuals mentioned above. That season also featured Paulie Calafiore, Jozea Flores, Angela Babicz, Chuck Mowry, Da’Vonne Rogers, and Faith Stowers making their Challenge debuts.

Once these three seasons of The Challenge arrive on Hulu, it will mean various seasons are available online, in different places.

Netflix currently has Inferno II (Season 10) and The Duel (Season 17) available on its streaming platform. CBS All-Access offers Seasons 11-13, 15-31, and 33, so 32 was missing from the available seasons online.

As of March 4, CBS All-Access officially becomes Paramount Plus and is set to have some special series related to MTV’s The Real World and The Challenge. So with seasons now heading to Hulu, it could mean the platform will have exclusive shows about the series.

When and how to watch The Challenge on Hulu

Based on the Hulu listing for seasons and episodes, they will all become available for on-demand viewing as of 3 a.m. Eastern Time (12 a.m. Pacific Time) on Friday, February 26.

Currently, Hulu has subscriptions starting at $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year with commercials. A commercial-free subscription is $11.99 per month. There are also package deals available for individuals who want to subscribe to a bundle of Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu.

For those who are cutting the cord, there are also Hulu Plus Live TV packages featuring numerous live streaming channels along with on-demand shows from Hulu. These cost $64.99 per month with commercials or $70.99 per month without ads.

The Hulu plus Live TV packages will allow viewers to also check out the latest episodes from Season 36, Double Agents, as they air on MTV. See more details for Hulu subscription packages at the Hulu article here.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.