The Challenge: Former finalist Robin Hibbard arrested in Florida on several charges

Robin Hibbard, a former The Real World cast member and three-time finalist on The Challenge, was arrested earlier this month near Tampa, Florida.

Hibbard, 42, was reportedly arrested on charges of Resisting Arrest (without violence) and providing a false name to law enforcement, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Her arrest reportedly happened around 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time on August 2. Robin was given a public defender and was set to remain in jail until her scheduled arraignment on Tuesday, August 9.

Based on The Ashley’s report, court records indicate the former reality TV star is “unemployed” and lists her address details as “homeless.”

It’s also Robin’s second arrest of the year, as she was charged with domestic violence against a family member this past April.

According to a report from The Sun, Hibbard was accused of jumping the gate to a family member’s backyard, where she allegedly “danced around on drugs” before trying to break into a locked screen porch.

That situation resulted in a temporary injunction for protection from domestic violence against Robin.

Castmate previously spoke about Robin’s ‘dark’ situation

In January, Monsters and Critics reported comments from The Challenge’s Mark Long, who spoke about Robin Hibbard’s troubling situation last year. Long, while appearing on Johnny Bananas’ Death, Taxes and Bananas podcast, indicated his ex, friend, and former castmate was “in a bad place” dealing with addiction.

“I want to say this because it’s sad. I’ve been getting a lot of messages about Robin and I wanted to speak on that a little bit. She’s in a bad place and just I think the addiction has really taken a hold of her in a terrible way. I know a lot of people have tried to reach out, including her parents and her husband. I hope someone can get to her and convince her to get help. I know deep down she probably wants it,” Mark said during the podcast.

He mentioned that another Challenge castmate, Jisela Delgado, had been in the Tampa area to visit with Robin and “offered her some help.”

“I just hope because she was just such a polarizing character for our group… I’m hoping that she can come out of this dark place not only for her own self but for her husband and her kids,” Mark said.

Robin’s April arrest resulted in protective order

Following Robin’s April arrest, family members spoke of Robin’s drug addiction and indicated she hadn’t been taking prescribed medication.

That arrest brought about an April 13 court hearing which Robin never attended, despite being served with papers for it.

It ultimately resulted in the court ordering Robin to stay at least 500 feet away from her family member’s home and place of employment and 100 feet from their car, per The Sun. For the court hearing, Robin’s family member asked she “be ordered to participate in treatment, intervention and/or counseling services.”

As of the time of writing, Robin reportedly hasn’t been participating in any treatment, intervention, or counseling.

Robin has two children with her husband, Brian Coulter, but Brian lost temporary custody of the kids to Robin’s family members in 2019. The kids are still with Robin’s family based on the latest reports.

Robin’s Challenge history included three finals

Hibbard, 42, originally appeared on MTV’s The Real World: San Diego in 2004, along with castmates including Brad Fiorenza, Jamie Chung, and Randy Berry.

She’d appear in nine seasons of MTV’s The Challenge, beginning with Battle of the Sexes 2 in 2004 and ending with Battle of the Exes in 2012. During her time on the show, Robin reached three finals with The Gauntlet II, The Gauntlet III, and The Island. Her total prize money tallied was just over $8,500 for those finals.

This past January, Monsters and Critics reported about Robin’s Facebook posts on a Community Help page. Several posts on the page displayed a plea for help from the former reality TV star looking for food and a place to stay warm.

Robin also has an Instagram account set to private. The bio reads: “True story of a proud mother loving wife and loyal friend who always keeps it real!”

As of this report, Robin’s scheduled arraignment for her arrest last week was to take place on Tuesday, August 9, with details forthcoming.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV.