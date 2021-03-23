The Challenge: Former competitor says he was ‘confused’ and ‘frustrated’ he wasn’t selected for All Stars cast

The Challenge: All Stars cast includes 22 former OG competitors making their return to the show. Pic credit: Paramount Plus

The Challenge: All Stars spinoff show will feature 22 former competitors who appeared on various seasons of MTV’s reality series over the years.

The cast will include former Challenge stars who started on Road Rules, Real World, and Fresh Meat such as Mark Long, Eric “Big Easy” Banks, Trishelle Cannatella, and Beth Stolarczyk.

There were several other cast members that fans may have wanted to see who didn’t get onto the spinoff for one reason or another.

However, at least one former Challenge star said he was contacted about doing the show and was “confused” when he wasn’t selected to be part of the season.

Former Challenge star spoke to Mark Long about spinoff

On a recent episode of the Mike Lewis Podcast, former Real World and Challenge star Adam King appeared as a guest to talk about his days on the MTV shows and what he’s up to now.

At one point, when he was recalling some of his earlier memories of The Challenge, he brought up having a season similar to those earlier days of the show.

“I really wanted to do a Challenge that kind of got back to the old ways, which is what I talked to Mark Long about,” Adam shared during the podcast interview (below).

He went on to say that he and Mark talked it over before the coronavirus pandemic. Adam said he told Mark he was down to be a part of The OG spinoff season however he could.

“I felt like I was in on the ground floor, and then when it all rolled out they called me and said, ‘Are you available?’ and I said, ‘Yeah,’ and they didn’t pick me,” Adam shared about his talks to appear on the All-Stars spinoff show.

“I was a little bit confused and a little bit frustrated because when I saw the cast, I was like, ‘Wait a minute, something’s not right here,’ because those are all my boys,” he added.

“Like Syrus [Yarbrough] is on there, you know, shoot I’ve known Syrus forever. Ace [Amerson] is on there from my cast. So it looks like a fun cast, very dynamic. I’m sure it’s going to be a great show. I’m looking forward to checking it out, especially because of the cast,” Adam added.

Could Adam appear on future spinoff season?

Adam famously got his start on The Real World: Paris alongside castmates including Ace Amerson, Mallory Snyder, and Chris “CT” Tamburello. He’d appear on six seasons of The Challenge, including Battle of the Sexes 2 and The Gauntlet II. He never won the show but made it to the finals on Gauntlet III.

He also got on CT’s bad side and took a solid punch in an infamous fight during The Duel II that saw both cast members kicked off the show. Adam spoke about that classic fight in the interview above, recalling they needed extra security at the reunion for their season because they couldn’t be in the same room together.

That said, even though he wasn’t included for the upcoming spinoff, Adam could still pop up on All Stars. Based on comments Mark Long made, he believes The Challenge spinoff will have more than one season, which is good news for fans and possibly Adam King.

While there’s been no confirmation of All Stars 2 yet, the trailer has racked up over five million views on YouTube before the first episode’s premiere date. With the recent All Stars promotion, fans have also been naming various competitors they’d love to see come back for a Season 2 of the spinoff.

Most likely, Adam would be amongst those competitors who fans would love to see make their return to compete again. One has to wonder if his All Stars cast might also have his former nemesis CT along for the journey, though.

The Challenge: All Stars premieres on Thursday, April 1 on Paramount Plus.