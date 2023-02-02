The Challenge: Faysal ‘Fessy’ Shafaat asks for donations to help him retire

Faysal Shafaat, also known as Fessy on MTV’s The Challenge, is ready to retire from the competition series but is asking for fans’ help.

The former Big Brother star has appeared in several recent seasons of the competition series, with two appearances in the final and no seasons won.

He’s now giving fans a way to help him leave the show, but it involves raising a hefty sum of money to do so, as there’s a GoFundMe page set up under the name Faysal Shafaat.

An Instagram post via @mostlikelytwopod (below) shows a screenshot of Fessy’s GoFundMe for “Challenge Retirement,” which has a screenshot of him next to Johnny Bananas during confessional scenes.

In the description, Fessy talks up his accomplishments over four seasons, including appearing in two finals and winning 12 daily challenges, along with five eliminations.

The Challenge star asked fans to donate money towards his goal, a staggering $1 million, which would give him the prize money during recent seasons, including Ride or Dies.

Fessy trolls haters and critics with GoFundMe

“It has been brought to my attention that a-lot of social media accounts don’t want me to continue to come on the show because of my abundance of self-confidence and savage gameplay,” the GoFundMe description includes.

“If this is truly the case then if this reaches $1,000,000 (the same as the prize money) I will retire from the show and never go on again. It’s never been about the fame. I just want the bag. This is the only way we all can get what we want,” the page description says.

Fessy goes on to say if it doesn’t hit that amount, it will be fine, and he’ll take that as the fans want to see him keep appearing on MTV’s show.

Taking to Twitter, Fessy also shared a link for his GoFundMe for fans to visit.

As of this writing, the GoFundMe page has accumulated $15 raised of the $1,000,000 goal. Among the donating individuals’ names are “Paulie and Fessy Own Bananas and Wes” and “#TeamWes That ginger is hott.”

Fessy’s recent Challenge seasons featured exits before final

Viewers saw Fessy return for his fourth season of MTV’s competition series Ride or Dies, where he brought along friend Moriah Jadea as his teammate. The two worked well together initially, winning several daily challenges. That included one at the midseason twist point, which made Fessy and Moriah captains of opposing teams.

With that twist, the game started to feature single eliminations for men and women. Fessy won against friend Nelson Thomas, while Moriah lost to Nany Gonzalez. However, Moriah wasn’t officially out of the game due to another twist, where she wouldn’t get eliminated as long as Fessy didn’t.

They ultimately reunited at The Zone, where they competed against two other Ride or Dies teams. Those teams also featured eliminated cast members who reunited with their partners. Moriah and Fessy won the first event, returning to the game to continue.

However, they got sent back into The Zone in an episode after that, facing veterans Nany and Johnny Bananas in the final elimination. Fessy had trouble with the rope ladder featured in the event. With that, the vets got the win to oust him and Moriah from the game right before host TJ Lavin revealed the four remaining teams were headed to the Ride or Dies final.

Before his elimination, Fessy had scenes where he talked about Bananas being good enough to stick around in the game and perform well at silly tasks like the one in the elimination. The seven-time champ called out Fessy for the remarks on his podcast.

It was Fessy’s second-straight season without an appearance in the final. He previously appeared in Spies, Lies & Allies but was disqualified due to making physical contact with a friend and castmate, Josh Martinez, during an altercation.

Based on his GoFundMe needing to hit $1 million, it seems likely that Fessy’s critics will continue to get to root against one of their least-favorite Challengers.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.