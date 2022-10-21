The Challenge: Fans react to Turabi ‘Turbo’ Camkiran following Ride or Dies Episode 2

Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran during a confessional interview in The Challenge: Ride or Dies Episode 2. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Ride or Dies season is underway with a cast including several former champions, several of whom have intense personalities.

Along with seven-time champion Johnny Bananas and three-time champion Jordan Wiseley, former War of the Worlds winner Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran was part of the Season 38 cast. He came into the show more aggressive than ever.

His personality rubbed castmates the wrong way from the start, including his drama over champagne on the cast’s boat ride to the house. Later, he took exception to a joke Devin Walker made towards him at the season’s first elimination.

Things came to a head in Episode 2 of Ride or Dies as one of Turbo’s friends, Nany Gonzalez, tried to communicate with him, but he wouldn’t participate in the conversation.

The Survivor Turkey star got into it with Nany during the episode, leading to drama between the two friends. All of that led to a major moment in Episode 2, which had a variety of reactions from fans.

This report will contain some spoilers from The Challenge: Ride or Dies season’s first two episodes.

Turbo had more drama with castmates in Episode 2

In Ride or Dies Episode 2, viewers saw Turbo continue to exhibit problematic behavior around his castmates, seeming arrogant and rude. That included him dismissing his friend Nany when she tried to discuss an elimination decision with him.

Nany and Bananas had won the daily challenge, giving them the power to choose four teams for potential elimination. At the house, Nany attempted to ask Turbo if it was true he said he wanted to go into elimination, but he wouldn’t give her a clear answer.

He walked away from Nany several times and continued his rude behavior when he and his teammate, Tamara Alfonso, had to sit in the interrogation room with Nany and Bananas.

Turbo ultimately got up and walked out, refusing to talk with Nany during the interrogation. Later, that behavior made it an easy decision for Bananas and Nany to put Turbo and Tamara into elimination.

They’d go on to lose in a memory board game against rookies Horacio Gutierrez and Olivia Kaiser, with the rest of the cast offering help from the stands. Host TJ Lavin made it a point to mention that the rookies had friends on their side, which led to the victory.

After Episode 2 aired on MTV, The Challenge also shared a video of the elimination event (below) as the cast helped out Horacio and Olivia.

Fans react to Turbo in Ride or Dies Episode 2

Fans of The Challenge had plenty to say regarding Turbo after the Episode 2 events as they commented on an Instagram post @thechallenge shared with photos from the show.

Some were happy to see the WOTW winner go and didn’t want him to return to the show. Others felt an unfair elimination advantage existed due to cast members helping out the rookies at The Zone.

One fan remarked that Turbo was toxic during his latest Challenge appearance and “too negative,” so it was good the rest of the cast helped to get rid of him.

“Turbo is legit INSANE. Keep him off this show please,” another individual commented about the former show winner.

“Eliminations should always be set up so there’s no outside help, best team wins. Period,” one fan commented, although they also admitted “Turbo was obnoxious” during the episodes.

“Can’t believe Olivia said they eliminated the man Turbo. She and what 14 others. Funny how the elimination actually took any physical ability or advantage away from Turbo,” another fan said in the comment section.

Ride or Dies was Turbo’s third appearance on The Challenge and his first elimination event. After the loss, he now stands at 0-1 in eliminations for his career. Many viewers were happy with that result, although many fans feel there was an unnecessarily unfair advantage regarding crowd help.

Should there be a rule against other cast members helping out during eliminations for future installments of MTV’s show, or should it remain part of the game?

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.