The Challenge: Fans react as Cara Maria and Paulie get together with Kam and Leroy for holiday weekend

Could a major alliance be forming future plans for The Challenge during their time away from the show? A recent get-together took place involving two of the show’s biggest power couples spending some time together in Houston.

Former Challenge winner Cara Maria Sorbello and her boyfriend Paulie Calafiore took a trip to visit with the recently-retired Leroy Garrett and his girlfriend, Kam Williams, a runner-up in the Double Agents final.

Upon seeing an image of the couples together, many castmates and fans reacted to the meet up with comments based on how they feel about certain cast members.

Power couples link up in Houston for holiday

Ever since calling it quits with The Challenge Season 37, Leroy appears to be enjoying retirement with his girlfriend, Kam. The couple currently resides in Houston, Texas, and got a visit from their two castmates for Memorial Day weekend.

Cara Maria, who last appeared on The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, shared a series of images to her Instagram profile showing her and Paulie Calafiore together with Kam and Leroy.

Paulie last appeared on War of the Worlds 2, while Kam and Leroy were each on Double Agents season. All four cast members reached the final in their last appearances, although Kam was the only one to bring home prize money.

“Priceless. My absolute favorite power couple ever. Love you @iamkamiam_ and @royleethebarber. Thank you for welcoming us into your world this weekend. Good food. Amazing people. Real happiness ❤️,” Cara Maria commented as part of her IG caption.

The photos (below) show the couples mostly smiling, joking around, and enjoying time together, which has prompted plenty of fellow castmates and fans to jump into the comments.

Castmates react to couples’ get together

Several of the couples’ Challenge castmates left comments after seeing them all hanging out together in Cara’s photo. That included Britni Thornton who last appeared on the Final Reckoning season with Paulie, Cara, and Kam.

“My heart!!!!” Paulie’s former Big Brother castmate and teammate for Final Reckoning, Natalie Negrotti gushed about the get together.

“Okay these are absolutely adorable!! BOTH OF MY FAVORITE POWER COUPLES RIGHT HERE 😍😍,” Britni Nicole commented.

Kayleigh Morris last appeared on the War of the Worlds 2 season, but was on Team UK, who was up against a Team USA that was basically run by Cara, Paulie, and Kam.

“These photos are everything,” Kayleigh said about the couples’ get together.

Challenge fans have mixed reactions to power couples’ photo

While Cara’s Instagram post generally received positive comments, looking at a reposting of her photo on @thechallengeshaderoom gives a different overall perspective. As one might expect, the group photo brought a mix of reactions from The Challenge fans, depending on their opinions of the various cast members. Some were quick to point out how they felt about the group, including a bit of shade thrown towards Cara and Paulie.

“I see 1 power couple, a guy that’s all bark and no bite, and some girl who used to be good at challenges,” a fan commented, seemingly referring to Kam and Leroy as the power couple.

There were some insulting remarks but also supportive comments towards Paulie and/or Cara. One fan put a more positive spin on things as they pointed out it was good to see Paulie and Cara had some good friends to hang out with. It’s possible they reminisced about their days on the show or talked about business plans for the future.

Another fan jumped in the comments to suggest this foursome would’ve turned the game upside down if they’d all appeared on the Total Madness or Double Agents season together.

Fans may never know if that will happen unless Leroy comes out of retirement, or these four end up The Challenge: All Stars together sometime in the future. For now, it’s good to see these two couples enjoying some positive time together away from reality TV.

The Challenge Season 37 premiere date is TBA in 2021 for MTV.