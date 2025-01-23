The Challenge fans blast Laurel Stucky as ‘bully’ and ‘hard to watch’ after Season 40 reunion behavior

Fans of The Challenge slammed Laurel Stucky after witnessing her remarks and antics at the Battle of the Eras reunion.

The multi-season winner returned to MTV’s version of the competition show after claiming another big win on The Challenge: All Stars 4.

That season and Battle of the Eras were controversial for the MTV star due to clashes with castmates Cara Maria Sorbello, Ryan Kehoe, and others.

Laurel’s Season 40 seemed like one in which she might make another run in a final, thanks to aligning with Johnny Bananas and other stars in the game.

However, her season ended sooner than some viewers expected, as she was one of two cast members sent home after a daily challenge purge.

She returned for the season’s reunion, and although she appeared supportive towards several castmates in the first part, fans disliked what they saw in the second part.

Castmates called out Laurel’s behavior at the Battle of the Eras reunion

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras reunion featured Laurel seated in the studio with her Era 2 teammates, including rivals Cara Maria, Ryan, and Emily Schromm.

Emily, also considered a beast in The Challenge, said she couldn’t foresee a teammate throwing a daily challenge to get her sent into elimination.

“You’re just a grimy human being, Laurel,” Ryan said, calling her “the worst friendship I ever had.”

During his remarks, Laurel began mocking him and pretending she was crying by wiping away fake tears from her eyes.

“Waah, Waah. I’m so sad that I went home on The Challenge,” she said. Later, she pulled out a small book to pretend she was reading during Ryan’s comments.

While several castmates, including Bananas and Amanda Garcia, seemed amused by Laurel’s behavior, others seemed disgusted. Cara Maria rolled her eyes at her rival, whom fans saw get into a heated altercation with Laurel during Season 40.

Fans slammed Laurel for her reunion behavior

In the Instagram comment section, fans criticized Laurel for her behavior, with some saying she was acting immature and like a “bully.”

“Please laurel turn your life around your acting like a bully,” one commenter wrote.

“Laurel is a 40+ year old woman acting like a 10 year old its wild,” another individual posted.

One commenter noted, “Laurel makes my skin crawl. How is she not embarrassed by the way she behaves.”

“The fact that a grown woman acts this way is wild! She is so hard to watch and much harder to like!” another fan wrote about Laurel.

Fans of The Challenge weigh in. Pic credit: @thechallenge/Instagram

As of this report, it’s unclear if Laurel will return for Season 41. However, she previously revealed she was improving her physical fitness, which could signify that she’s looking to compete again.

The Challenge airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars Rivals premieres Wednesday, January 29 at 8/7c on MTV.