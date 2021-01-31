The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 8 trailer shows competitors’ tempers flaring with daily mission

The Challenge: Double Agents competitors battle in a daily mission in muddy water. Pic credit: MTV

In the first seven episodes of The Challenge: Double Agents, most teammates seem to be getting along with one another and trying to work together.

However, it appears one competitor may be realizing his teammate isn’t going to cut it if he wants to make it to the final.

Another competitor is showing her frustration with how an opponent played the game.

The latest Double Agents preview trailer shows off a bit of the next daily mission for the competitors and a few frustrated players cursing about it.

The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 8 trailer

In Double Agents Episode 7, Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett got some revenge on Theresa Jones and Jay Starrett following their moves in the sixth episode. Kam spoke up during deliberation against Theresa, and due to other competitors being upset with Jay and Theresa’s sneaky moves, they went into elimination.

It ended up as a men’s elimination event, and with Leroy part of the Double Agents power team, he volunteered to go down to compete against Jay for the Gold Skull. Leroy easily won the Fire Escape event and his Skull, sending Jay home.

The Episode 8 preview trailer (below) opens with Leroy saying to Kam they need to consider the next female they send into elimination. From there, the clip launches into a look at the daily mission where it appears competitors are fighting for control of an object in some muddy water.

“I’m ready to see who wants to win,” host TJ Lavin tells the competitors at the daily mission site.

A scene shows Chris “CT” Tamburello going at it with Nam Vo. One of the women’s heats appears to feature Theresa, Amber Borzotra, Amber Martinez, Gabby Allen, and Kaycee Clark in a battle.

Things get heated too, as Lolo Jones doesn’t appear to be happy with Aneesa Ferreira over something, hurling an expletive her way.

Turmoil on the way for teammates?

It also appears from the new preview trailer that CT gets rather frustrated at what happened during the daily mission. In a part of the clip, he’s shown in a separate interview alongside teammate Tula “Big T” Fazakerley.

CT gets bleeped out several times in the clip as he is angry over the mission results, or possibly a strategy that he and Big T were supposed to use. Big T doesn’t have much to say, at least in the clip.

Interestingly, Leroy and Kam revealed in their YouTube video they had a strategy against CT on Double Agents. Basically, the couple wanted to prevent him from being able to get his Gold Skull. Without that Skull, CT can’t compete in TJ’s final.

Part of the strategy involved CT having a teammate who might not perform well in daily missions, with Big T. They were the winning team a few episodes ago for a mission involving the females hanging onto the side of a platform near a waterfall, and that helped them make a big move in the game.

However, they struggled in the next mission involving carrying a heavy capsule across a five-mile race. Another struggle could push CT to his boiling point because, as viewers have seen before, he doesn’t like having teammates that aren’t giving it their all.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.