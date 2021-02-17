The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 10 to feature relationships moving in different directions

The team of Fessy Shafaat and Aneesa Ferreira on The Challenge: Double Agents. Pic credit: MTV

A few relationships that have been featured on The Challenge: Double Agents in previous episodes will be under the spotlight once again when Episode 10 arrives.

Rookie competitors are involved in both relationships, with one couple’s romance heating up as another is cooling off completely, possibly leading to some trouble for teammates.

That’s all expected in the episode, along with a struggle between the members of the latest Double Agents power team as they try to make a decision together.

The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 10 synopsis arrives online

In the ninth episode of The Challenge: Double Agents, viewers saw veteran competitor Theresa Jones officially eliminated from the season by former Big Brother star Kaycee Clark. That came thanks to the power team of Darrell Taylor and another BB star, Amber Borzotra, choosing to put Kaycee into the elimination.

It appears the BB alliance will continue to get the spotlight in Episode 10. The plot synopsis indicates “two agents’ attraction to one another heats up to a new level.” This is most likely referring to Fessy Shafaat, who was shown in the Double Agents mid-season trailer making out with rookie Gabby Allen. They previously appeared this season in a few scenes here or there as they got to know one another.

The synopsis also mentions the rookie team of Lolo Jones and Nam Vo. Unfortunately, it seems as if their relationship is going the other way, as the plot synopsis reveals it “grows cold and distant.” The two have been featured in a previous episode having difficulties communicating during a daily mission and then trying to get on the same page as far as their alliances.

Pic credit: @thechallengeoverdose/Instagram

Who will the Double Agents power team be?

The plot synopsis indicates that the teammates who win the daily mission won’t necessarily be on the same page. Heading into Episode 10, seven different teams won a daily mission and became Double Agents power team. Fessy Shafaat and Aneesa Ferreira won the first two missions, followed by Kaycee Clark and Leroy Garrett.

Other winning teams included Devin Walker and Tori Deal, Tula “Big T” Fazakerley and Chris “CT” Tamburello, Jay Starrett and Theresa Jones, and the team of Kam Williams and Kyle Christie.

Amber B. and Darrell won the trivia challenge in Episode 9, giving them control as Double Agents for the first time this season. Most teams seem to be relatively on the same page as far as who they are working with. However, some cast members have reasons to work differently than their teammates based on their own interests and alliances.

Based on the mid-season trailer, it looks like CT and Big T will be Double Agents at some point again, and also that they’ll get into a misunderstanding. So that could be the Double Agents team the synopsis is hinting at. Amber Martinez just recently became Cory Wharton’s partner after Theresa was eliminated, so it’s possible they aren’t on the same page.

If Gabby is getting more intimate with Fessy, that also seems to make her more connected to the Big Brother star, whereas Gabby’s partner Devin is the founder of the “Big Brother sucks” club.

Of course, anything’s possible, and Season 36 has already brought some interesting twists and turns. All five men’s Gold Skulls have been earned, so male competitors without them will need to find a way to get into elimination to steal one away from another competitor. Based on Episode 9 being a female elimination, it could be time for a guy with a Gold Skull to back down to The Crater.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.