The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 10 teaser clip shows competitor revealing she will switch partners

Josh Martinez and Kaycee Clark during The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 10. Pic credit: MTV

In The Challenge: Double Agents, competitors are teamed up as male and female partnerships, but they get an interesting bit of power after winning an elimination.

Any competitor who wins an elimination gets the option to stick with their current teammate or trade for a new one, as long as that person isn’t part of the Double Agents power team.

In a brand new teaser clip for Episode 10, one competitor tells another she will choose him as her new partner should she win in an elimination. The clip also previews several other veteran competitors talking about strategy for taking away someone’s Gold Skull.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Double Agents Episode 10 to feature teammates with different allies

MTV unveiled a teaser clip for the tenth episode of Double Agents on Tuesday evening. It features several competitors in the spotlight, including Gold Skull winners Devin Walker and Fessy Shafaat.

Devin is shown talking with veteran Chris “CT” Tamburello about strategies. CT has yet to earn his Gold Skull and brings up “getting numbers” against Josh Martinez, who he could take the Skull from.

During their talk, Devin admits to CT they will have the numbers to vote against Josh. He also tells CT he’ll totally put him into elimination if he wants it and says rookie Nam Vo is second in line.

Not so fast, though, as Devin’s partner seems to have a different idea in mind. She’s shown in bed as Fessy is standing nearby, gaming her.

Not only is he flirting, but he’s also suggesting that if she wins an elimination, she should swap Devin for him as her partner. She seems to agree with that since he was in the final last season.

The Episode 10 plot synopsis hints at all of the above, including two competitors who are “heating up” to get to know each other. It also mentioned two Double Agents that are not on the same page.

Did preview clip reveal Double Agents team?

Based on the teaser clip above, it seems to point towards Devin and Gabby winning the daily mission to become Double Agents power team. That would also seem to fall in line with the synopsis since the two competitors are shown with different interests in the game.

Devin is continuing to go after the Big Brother alliance and wants to help CT get his Gold Skull. Gabby is getting to know Fessy and likes him. Her seeming to be ready to take him as her partner could make things interesting in the game.

What will be interesting to see is what would happen if Double Agents teammates say different names at the elimination site. Would TJ force them to make a decision or else go into the elimination?

Since Episode 9 was a female elimination event, it seems this one could be a men’s event. However, things don’t always work as planned on Double Agents, and with two female Gold Skulls remaining, they may have the next two events.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.