The Challenge: Devin Walker comments about his absence from World Championship spinoff cast

With the recent reveal of The Challenge: World Championship cast, fans are reacting to which stars are noticeably missing from the roster of Legends.

Notable absences based on who else was revealed are five-time winner Chris “CT” Tamburello, two-time winner Cara Maria Sorbello, and multi-finalist Cory Wharton.

Also absent from the Legends cast is former Are You The One? star Devin Walker, who is coming off his first winning Challenge season with Ride or Dies.

He and teammate Tori Deal captured the championship by defeating Nany Gonzalez and Johnny Bananas at the end of a grueling 100-hour final.

With that, they put their names in the history books, but it’s a head-scratcher for some fans as to why some individuals are included but not Devin.

A fan’s recent post questioning Devin’s absence got a reaction from the Ride or Dies winner, who also seems confused over not being included in the cast.

Fan calls out The Challenge: World Championship casting

The Challenge: World Championship cast reveal showed that the global tournament is stacked with Legends, including show winners, Bananas, Darrell Taylor, Jordan Wiseley, Kaycee Clark, Wes Bergmann, and Amber Borzotra.

Also appearing in the cast of Legends is Nelson Thomas, who has brought comedy to seasons of The Challenge, along with an intense competitive spirit. Despite appearing in nine seasons and reaching two finals, he’s yet to win one.

A tweet from a superfan named Blu, aka @ChallengeMTV on Twitter, questioned how Devin’s castmate Nelson made the cast but the Ride or Dies winner didn’t.

They called Nelson who isn’t even a champion but not you @MTVDevinWalker :( https://t.co/dSVl6XC47I — Blu (@ChallengeMTV) February 16, 2023

Devin Walker reacts to his absence from the World Championship cast

In responding to the superfan’s tweet, Devin also expressed his confusion over not being in The Challenge: World Championship cast after his recent win.

First and foremost, he put over his castmate Nelson as a legend in The Challenge before suggesting if he and Tori were both in World Championship, one could have become a back-to-back champ.

“@_nelsonthomas a legend tho. But I was also confused my ride or die partner was there and I wasn’t. Would have likely resulted in back to back for one of us”,” Devin said.

Pic credit: @MTVDevinWalker/Twitter

Devin, who originally appeared in Are You The One? 3, debuted in The Challenge: Rivals III, where he and teammate Cheyenne Floyd reached the final, finishing in third place. Devin would return for Dirty 30, Vendettas, Final Reckoning, and Double Agents, failing to reach the final in any of those seasons.

He returned to the final last season for Spies, Lies & Allies, again with a third-place finish alongside rookie teammate Emy Alupei. However, Season 38, aka Double Agents, proved to be his championship season, as Devin and Tori won the first episode’s elimination and avoided them for the rest of the season. Then they went on to seemingly dominate the final, mainly staying ahead of the other teams before defeating Nany and Bananas in the final.

With that, he’s a three-time finalist, and one-time winner, with 11 daily wins and a 6-2 elimination record.

The main knock on Devin might be his participation in what’s become known as the Vacation Alliance, a group of Challenge castmates who go on vacation together and pre-game for the upcoming season. However, Tori is also part of that group.

As mentioned, Tori appears among Legends for The Challenge: World Championship cast, along with many other recent Challenge winners. Based on Devin’s response, it seems casting decided they didn’t want him included, which is puzzling considering his success on the show.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies Reunion Part 1 airs Wednesday, February 22, at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: World Championship premieres Wednesday, March 8, on Paramount Plus.