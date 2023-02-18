The Challenge star Tori Deal shares why she’s a ‘modern legend’ in World Championship cast

With the arrival of The Challenge: World Championship comes a global tournament featuring many of the all-time best competitors from MTV’s The Challenge.

Among them are seven-time winner Johnny Bananas, four-time winner Darrell Taylor, three-time champ Jordan Wiseley, and two-time All Stars winner Jonna Mannion.

They’re considered Legends in the spinoff show, which hits Paramount Plus in early March.

More than a few of the Legends recently appeared on MTV’s Ride or Dies season, including one of the show’s winners, Tori Deal.

She claimed her first-ever Challenge championship alongside teammate Devin Walker as they defeated Bananas and his partner, Nany Gonzalez, in the finish of the 100-hour final.

In a promotional video ahead of The Challenge: World Championship, Tori spoke about what makes her a “modern legend” in the game.

The Challenge’s Tori Deal calls herself a “modern legend”

“Why am I considered a legend in this game? I don’t know. I think as a female competitor, I’ve kinda done it all, so I’m a modern legend? A new baby legend,” Tori said in a quick video clip.

She spoke about how her Challenge journey has been “up and down,” mentioning that she was “rookie of the year” on her first season of the show.

“Since then, it kind of plummeted down quickly,” she said of seasons beyond her debut, except that War of the Worlds 2 was an “awesome season” where she won an “epic Hall Brawl” against Jenny West and reached the final.

“Since then, I’ve become a champ, so I’ve really seen all of the aspects of The Challenge. I’ve been in the first elimination. I’ve been in the last elimination. I’ve seen it all in this arc of a story, and I’m really proud of that.”

Tori has appeared in four Challenge finals, won Ride or Dies

Tori, a former cast member on MTV’s Are You The One? 4, got her Challenge start in 2017’s Dirty 30, where she reached the final as a rookie and finished in third place behind Cara Maria Sorbello and Camila Nakagawa.

She returned for Final Reckoning and War of the Worlds 2 final, reaching the final in the latter as part of Team UK, but wasn’t among the winners. Her then-fiance Jordan was one of them as well as CT Tamburello, Dee Nguyen, and Rogan O’Connor.

Tori returned for Total Madness and Double Agents but failed to reach the final in those seasons. She’d get back to the show’s final in last year’s Spies, Lies & Allies, finishing as a runner-up with Kyle Christie to the winners, CT and Kaycee Clark.

Her fourth appearance in the final proved her best. She and Devin won a grueling 100-hour event, ultimately defeating Bananas and Nany in the last leg of the Ride or Dies competition.

Tori now has a Challenge resume that includes 24 daily challenge wins, a 5-3 elimination record, and a championship season.

Tori on why The Challenge: World Championship season is different

The Challenge: World Championship will feature Legends of the game, such as Tori, Bananas, Jordan, Darrell, Jonna, and Wes Bergmann.

There are also MVPs, which will be finalists and winners from the various global spinoffs. That includes The Challenge: USA winner Danny McCray and The Challenge: Australia winners Kiki Morris and Troy Cullen.

“You can’t even play the layup card when you’re playing amongst legends and MVPs,” Tori said, mentioning that there were layup opponents in other seasons she’s done for the MTV show.

Tori also said she hopes she’s prepared for this championship spinoff season, but based on her recent win alongside Devin, she seems more than ready to compete.

The Challenge: World Championship premieres Wednesday, March 8, on Paramount Plus.