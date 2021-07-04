The Challenge castmates react to Kam Williams’ new look in selfie after switching up her hair

Kam Williams at The Challenge: Double Agents reunion. Pic credit: MTV

Kam Williams changed up her hair and her castmates from The Challenge seem to be all on board for the Double Agents finalist’s glamorous new look.

The Season 36 runner-up shared a selfie online, complete with her hair changed up with something from her Kam Collection.

Based on Kam’s comments, she embraced the change after getting pampered.

Friends, fans, and castmates also gave positive feedback, as that was one of several changes the reality TV star shared with everyone online.

Kam Williams shows off new look from Kam Collection

Kam Williams seems in full “Killa Kam” mode, feeling great and continuing to work on improving herself and her business ventures.

In her latest Instagram post, she showed off a glamorous image complete with blonde streaks in her hair — a wig that comes straight from the Kam Collection.

She mentions in her caption she switched it up as she prepares for the revamp of her wig collection.

“Decided to switch it up a bit 😉 Your girl had been putting in LOTS of work behind the scenes & it felt so good to get pampered! It makes all the difference. Sometime when you look good it makes you feel good & has def put me in better spirits since I’m always putting so much time into work at the office!” Kam shared.

“But I do have to know your thoughts on this hair!! I’m switching up my hair a lot to get ready for my revamp with @kamkollection_ it’s coming soon I promise!”

Kam’s selfie popped up on her Kam Collection and Kevin Luong Instagram pages as the traveling makeup artist shared a full breakdown of the makeup used to give Kam’s look even more glam.

The post’s caption reveals each of the items used to give the three-time Challenge finalist some of that special pampering she said she gave herself.

Kam’s boyfriend, castmates show love for new look

Kam’s fresh look grabbed plenty of attention, resulting in over 38,000 Likes as of this report. It also received several comments praising The Challenge star’s look, including comments from many of her castmates.

Her boyfriend Leroy Garrett is on board with Kam’s look, commenting there’s a “hot girl summer” in effect for 2021.

During the Memorial Day holiday weekend, Kam and Leroy had their fellow Challenge couple, Paulie Calafiore and Cara Maria, visit them in Texas. Cara commented on Kam’s look, also loving it.

“WOAHHHHHHHHH @royleethebarber GET YOUR QUEEN,” Cara commented along with plenty of fire emojis in support of Kam’s new hair.

Kam’s former castmate from The Challenge: Vendettas, Marie Roda, showed her support.

“Kam !!!!!!!😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 stunning as always but OMGGG,” Marie wrote.

Also, stopping by to show some love was former Big Brother star Jozea Flores, who appeared on The Challenge: Final Reckoning and Champs vs. Stars with Kam.

“You look stunning !!!!!🔥❤️” Jozea commented, supporting his castmate.

Other Challenge castmates showed love in the comments, including Amber Borzotra, Amber Martinez, Chris “Swaggy C” Williams, Natalie Negrotti, Nicole Zanatta, and Jennifer West.

Kam recently revealed ‘one of the best decisions’ she ever made

Kam finished in second place alongside teammate Cory Wharton in The Challenge: Double Agents. They each took home $50,000 as their part of the prize for that finish.

Kam runs successful business ventures, some of which include her boyfriend and castmate Leroy Garrett. Besides business income, she might have used some of her Challenge prize money for another treat she got herself.

Last month, Kam revealed she treated herself to LASIK surgery and was quite happy with that choice.

“I finally got LASIK! This was by far one of the best decisions I’ve ever made in my life. After my consultation @manneyeinst all of my concerns were addressed & I took that leap of faith and went through with it! I’ve been wearing glasses since the 4th grade & I couldn’t of even imagined my natural eyes could ever see this clear again. The fact that I have 20/10 vision 👁 is EVERYTHING!!” Kam shared in an IG post on June 22.

Improving her vision should go a long way in terms of her everyday life, and could also become helpful in future editions of MTV’s reality competition series.

On Double Agents, the competitors had to rely on good eyesight, including a mission where they had to memorize a color-coded puzzle on the ground while skydiving from a plane.

Kam has become a fan favorite over her many seasons of The Challenge, but it appears she’s taking a break from the show, at least for the next season.

That should give her plenty of time to spend with Leroy and work on her various business ventures for life beyond The Challenge.

The Challenge Season 37 premiere date is TBA for 2021 on MTV.