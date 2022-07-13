The Challenge: Australia spinoff show rumored to include Big Brother VIP, Love Island, and Survivor stars

Cyclone Cyrell is rumored to be one of five cast members so far for The Challenge: Australia spinoff. Pic credit: Married at First Sight Australia

While The Challenge: USA will produce several winners who will compete in a global tournament, three other shows will bring about the rest of the competitors for that tournament.

One of them is The Challenge: Australia, featuring reality TV stars from Australia. Based on recent speculation from a Challenge superfan and insider, five potential cast members are known for the show.

Some shows that could provide the competitors for the spinoff include Survivor Australia, Big Brother: VIP, and Married At First Sight Australia, among other reality shows.

The Challenge: Australia cast speculation

In a recent Instagram post, The Challenge superfan and insider @mtvchallenginsider (GamerVev on Twitter) shared photos featuring five potential cast members for The Challenge: Australi spinoff show.

Based on early speculation, those five competitors include Ciarran Stott, Jessika Power, Grant Crapp, Cyclone Cyrell, and Johnny Eastoe. More than five people would compete in the spinoff, but so far, those are the cast members rumored to be participating.

Of those individuals, Stott appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, while Power was part of Big Brother VIP. Cyrell was one of the stars of Married at First Sight: Australia, while Johnny Eastoe was on two seasons of Survivor: Australia.

Grant Crapp was one of the winners on Love Island Australia Season 1 alongside Tayla Damir.

Based on the rumors from @mtvchallengeinsider, The Challenge: Australia would begin filming in mid-August. The show was previously revealed as part of the four spinoffs that would produce finalists for The Challenge: War of the Worlds, a two-part global tournament on Paramount Plus.

A previous report revealed that the Australian spinoff show would air on Channel 10 in Australia when episodes begin to arrive.

War of the Worlds features finalists from four shows

Several months ago, Monsters and Critics reported about The Challenge: War of the Worlds announcement, where the winners from four different spinoff shows would compete in a two-part global tournament.

One of those shows has already wrapped up, with champions crowned for The Challenge: USA. The first episode of the spinoff show premiered last week, with weekly episodes arriving on CBS and Paramount Plus.

In addition to The Challenge: Australia, the other spinoff shows will include The Challenge: Argentina and The Challenge: UK. Each of these will feature reality TV stars from those countries competing for a spot in The Challenge: War of the Worlds tournament.

The winner(s) of that two-part global tournament will become the first-ever Challenge World Champion(s). As of this report, it’s unknown what sort of prize money that tournament will feature. The Challenge: USA currently has a grand prize of $500,000 for the winners.

It’s also unknown if MTV will pull cast members from these spinoff shows, if at all. Recent rumors have suggested a heavy focus on these spinoff shows instead of Paramount Plus’ OG spinoff show, The Challenge: All Stars.

The Challenge: USA airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS. The Challenge: Australia is TBA.