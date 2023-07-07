The Challenge alum Robin Hibbard is out of jail after two months amid ongoing drug issues

Robin Hibbard, a cast member of MTV’s The Challenge for eight years, has been released from jail in Florida after serving two months.

The former Real World: San Diego star was arrested in early April and charged with violation of a domestic violence injunction.

Based on a court order, the 43-year-old was released on June 8, just one day after pleading no contest to her charges, according to The U.S. Sun.

The no-contest charge isn’t considered an admission of guilt by the defendant but allows the court to treat them as guilty.

Before being officially released, Hibbard reportedly received 67 days of credit for the time she’d served in jail.

While she has been released, it’s unknown whether the former reality TV star lives somewhere now. Court records listed her address as “at large,” and previous reports indicated that Hibbard was homeless.

Hibbard was arrested and charged after an incident at a family member’s residence

As mentioned, Hibbard’s April arrest gave her a charge for violation of a domestic violence injunction. Her family had filed a restraining order in April 2022, with Hibbard accused of abusing drugs while on their property.

According to The U.S. Sun, an incident report at the time claimed that “[Hibbard] was harassing the victim and standing/pacing on the driveway at [the family member’s] residence, displaying aggression.”

The report also stated Hibbard had violated an active restraining order against her which required the “defendant to not be within 500 feet of the victim’s residence and to not communicate with the victim in any way.”

Based on the incident report, the family member “observed [Hibbard] violating the protection order while watching her through the residence’s living room while on the phone with the police.”

An arraignment took place on May 9, but Hibbard did not appear for that court date due to being in custody at the time. During the arraignment, a pre-trial conference was scheduled for June 6, with a jury trial set for June 13.

The family member initially filed an injunction for protection from domestic violence against Hibbard on April 5, 2022, which included claims that Hibbard had been unemployed for five years and that her address was “unknown.”

Hibbard’s family member also claimed that she had jumped the gate to their backyard, “danced around on drugs,” and “tried to break into the locked screen porch.”

“[We] watched her inject something in her arm with a needle. She was told multiple times to leave and not use drugs on our property, but did not leave and threatened us repeatedly,” the family member said at the time they filed for the injunction.

That situation arrived several months after Hibbard’s requests for help surfaced on social media, indicating she needed food, a place to stay, and help to find her family.

The Challenge alum’s castmate expressed concern for her situation last year

In January 2022, Monsters and Critics reported about Hibbard’s ongoing issues with drugs and homelessness, as her castmate Mark Long addressed the situation with Johnny Bananas on the Death, Taxes and Bananas podcast.

“I want to say this because it’s sad. I’ve been getting a lot of messages about Robin and I wanted to speak on that a little bit. She’s in a bad place and just I think the addiction has really taken a hold of her in a terrible way,” Long said.

“I know a lot of people have tried to reach out including her parents and her husband. I hope someone can get to her and convince her to get help. I know deep down she probably wants it,” he told Bananas on the podcast.

Hibbard was initially a cast member on MTV’s The Real World: San Diego in 2004 and joined The Challenge: Battle of the Sexes 2 that same year.

Hibbard appeared in eight more seasons of the competition series, with her final appearance in Battle of the Exes in 2012. She was teamed up with Long for that season since they previously dated.

During his 2022 podcast appearance, Long said he hoped his castmate and ex could come out of “this dark place not only for her own self but for her husband and her kids.”

At the time of Long’s comments, Hibbard was reportedly married to Bryan Coulter. Hibbard had a son born in July 2005 and a daughter born in January 2015.

The Challenge: USA 2 premieres Thursday, August 10, at 10/9c on CBS. The Challenge Season 39 is TBA for MTV.