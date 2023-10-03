The Challenge alum reveals she’s ‘almost back to 100%’ after health scare during pregnancy

A recent medical emergency affected a former star of MTV’s The Challenge and The Real World, but she says she’s back on track following a serious scare.

Jessica McCain France, who debuted in The Real World: Portland, revealed she experienced “severe food poisoning” and “hyperemesis.”

That led to The Challenge alum being hospitalized, with her husband, Houston Astros pitcher JP France, leaving his baseball team briefly amid his wife’s medical emergency.

Adding to an already scary situation, Jessica is carrying her and her husband’s second child, which brought concerns that they might lose their baby.

Based on Jessica’s recent comments, it also brought about some ugliness from fans of her husband’s baseball team.

However, she praised the organization for showing the level of concern and understanding they did amid the family emergency.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Jessica shared that she had to go to the emergency room this past Friday due to her symptoms, including cramping up on their bathroom floor. She also mentioned being afraid they might lose their baby girl.

In another update about her situation, Jessica revealed that she was “almost back to 100%” and that her “Baby Girl is okay.”

“She’s healthy and thriving,” Jessica shared in her post.

In early September, The Challenge alum revealed she and her husband are expecting a second child, due in April 2024. She shared an adorable post featuring a “Baby France” t-shirt, a box of Cracker Jacks, and a baseball.

“Well This Came Out Of Left Field Due April 2024,” a small sign said in the photo, with Jessica calling it “Best surprise ever” in part of her caption.

Jessica, 32, debuted on MTV’s The Real World: Portland, featuring future Challenge stars including Jordan Wiseley, Nia Moore, Johnny Reilly, and Averey Tressler.

Jess also appeared in four seasons of MTV’s competition show Rivals II, Free Agents, Battle of the Exes II, and Rivals III.

Jessica and her husband’s first baby, Liam Patrick, arrived in January. Based on social media posts, she remains close with some of her Real World castmates, including Nia, who has stopped by to visit.

Jessica’s husband left his team briefly for family emergency

Before Jessica’s health scare, her husband, JP France, was scheduled to pitch for the Astros this past Friday versus the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was a late-game scratch when the family emergency arose so that he could be at the hospital with her.

Based on messages from Jessica, that led to “some ugliness being said” due to her husband’s brief absence from the team.

France, pitching his rookie season for the Astros, has since rejoined the team as they await an opponent for the American League Divisional Series. Many people consider Houston a favorite to reach the World Series and win it.

The Astros rookie pitcher has achieved an 11-6 record with a 3.83 ERA in 23 starts this season and is expected to be a strong part of the team’s bullpen in the playoffs. He spoke about his recent absence and the importance of being with his wife during her health scare.

“It was one of those things where it was a little bigger than baseball, so that obviously had to take priority,” France said, per Houston Chronicle.

The Challenge: USA 2 airs Thursdays at 10/9c on CBS. The Challenge Season 39 premieres Wednesday, October 25 at 8/7c on MTV.