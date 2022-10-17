The Challenge alum Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin suggests Mark Long is ready for WWE

Mark Long appears in an exclusive promotional segment for WWE NXT. Pic credit: WWE

The Challenge legend Mark Long might be getting ready to rumble in the wrestling ring, and it could be with the biggest professional wrestling company on the planet, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Mark has popped up at various WWE events over the past year or so, often in the crowd to taunt or hype up different superstars.

That included a feud with The Celtics Warrior Sheamus, whom Mark called out multiple times on his social media after they talked trash in a ringside exchange. More recently, he appeared with WWE’s NXT brand, helping hype up a superstar’s match.

In particular, he’s been showing his support for NXT star Grayson Waller and appeared backstage with him as part of a recent promotional segment.

Waller has a match on the way later this month for NXT’s Halloween Havoc, a special event held in Orlando, Florida. That could mean Mark will also be there in the crowd or ringside and maybe even get involved in the match somehow.

Ahead of that big match, Mark received some supportive words from his good friend, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, which seem to suggest The Challenge OG is ready for WWE.

Mark Long appears in WWE promo about ‘challenges’

As part of the October 11 episode of NXT, WWE released an exclusive video on social media featuring Grayson Waller giving an interview and promo from the locker room area.

Waller had his friend Mark from The Challenge standing with him and chastised the interviewer for not giving Mark a proper introduction.

“Do you realize who this is? This is The Godfather himself. This is the king of reality television. He’s been doing it for like 50 years,” Waller said, prompting Mark to react and correct him on the “50” part.

“This is the king of The Challenge. You should have some respect and introduce him properly,” Waller told the interviewer.

“The only reason I’m here tonight is for The Grayson Waller Effect. So why not the King of The Challenge come see the King of NXT, baby?” Mark asked during the segment.

From there, Waller spoke about how Mark has won many challenges in his career, but now “Grayson Waller has a challenge ahead of him: Apollo Crews.”

Check out the complete WWE NXT promotional segment below featuring The Challenge legend.

The Miz praised Mark during WWE show

Waller will be part of the WWE’s NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 event, set for Orlando, Florida, on October 22. Earlier this month, Waller appeared in-studio for WWE’s talk show, The Bump, to speak about his wrestling career and life.

The show also featured WWE star The Miz via live feed or streaming video as part of the segment. Waller brought up how there are various groups in WWE right now, like The Bloodline or Judgment Day, and suggested there could be another crew with himself, The Miz, and Mark.

The Miz jumped into the discussion to praise his Challenge castmate and friend.

“Grayson, I don’t know if you’ve heard, like Mark Long has literally been training, and he’s bigger than 90 percent of everybody right now,” The Miz said, adding, “I mean, the dude’s like [6-foot-4] and just 250 pure, solid muscle. Like, looks the part. Is the part.”

In sharing the video clip on his Instagram, Mark thanked The Miz and Waller, offering praise for the two wrestling stars.

“I think @graysonwallerwwe might be on to something,” Mark said, adding, “Two of my favorite @wwe stars right here…thank you for the kind words. I’m only a novice compared to these 2 professionals, but it sure is fun training.”

Mark is well known for his numerous appearances in MTV’s The Challenge and more recently as part of The Challenge: All Stars spinoff show on Paramount Plus. Mark helped bring the spinoff to life and has appeared amongst competitors in two of the three seasons, with a rumored fourth season on the way.

Both he and The Miz popped up in The Challenge: Untold History documentary series, discussing the origins and evolutions of MTV’s reality TV competition series.

It’s unknown what sort of role Mark will have moving forward with WWE, but based on the words of the two superstars, The Godfather appears ready to take on another challenge in his legendary career.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars episodes are available on Paramount Plus. WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.