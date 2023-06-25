The Challenge alum Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin returns for MLB All-Star 2023 event

Former The Challenge champion Mike “The Miz” Mizanin will be among the participants in this year’s MLB All-Star events.

The Miz was announced as one of the members of the 2023 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game, set for Seattle, Washington, in early July.

The star-studded event will include actors, comedians, musicians, Olympic gold medalists, and international sports stars.

As longtime fans of The Challenge know, The Miz has become one of the superstars who appear with World Wrestling Entertainment.

Joining him in this year’s game will be actor and comedian, Joel McHale, NBA stars Donovan Mitchell and Zach LaVine, singer JoJo Siwa, Olympic Gold Medalist Jennie Finch, and former MLB stars Bret Boone and Felix Hernandez.

An Instagram post via @mlblife shared the exciting news for this year’s celebrity softball game sponsored by Corona, with roster details on the carousel post.

The event takes place on Saturday, July 8, as part of the All-Star Saturday festivities at T-Mobile Park. Ahead of the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game will be the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game featuring the top minor league prospects in baseball.

Check out the full rosters for the Celebrity Softball Game and additional details about the event at MLB’s website.

The Miz participated in this year’s NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

The Miz has become a household name due to his fame in professional wrestling. Earlier this year, he appeared on a roster for the NBA’s All-Star Celebrity Game, held in Utah.

Miz sported a pair of classic Kobe Grinch sneakers for the game, playing for Team Ryan alongside stars, including musician Kane Brown, former MLB player Albert Pujols, former NFL star Calvin Johnson, and rapper Cordae.

The game came down to the wire, with Team Dwyane, captained by Dwyane Wade, up 81-78. The Miz heaved a shot from past half-court, which went in, appearing to tie things up and send the contest into overtime. However, it was determined that the shot was released after the buzzer.

Nonetheless, it was another highlight moment for the reality TV and WWE star in his legendary sports entertainment career.

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin achieved WWE and reality TV fame

MTV has produced plenty of stars from its reality TV shows over the years, including Jamie Chung, Theo Von, Karamo Brown, and Mike “The Miz” Mizanin.

The Miz, who got his start on MTV’s The Real World: Back to New York in 2001, manifested becoming a professional wrestling star with World Wrestling Entertainment.

He regularly cut promos during his time on Real World and The Challenge as his character, The Miz. He’d go on to win championships on The Challenge: Battle of the Seasons 2002 and The Inferno II, but they came during a time when the prize money was nowhere near as much as it is now.

Since leaving The Challenge, he returned to host multiple reunion specials, including a reveal of the winner of The Challenge: Dirty 30 season. He’s also hosted The Challenge spinoff for charity, Champ vs. Stars.

Following his time on reality TV, Miz appeared as a contestant in WWE’s Tough Enough Season 4, a reality competition series where cast members tried to win a contract with the company.

He didn’t win his season of the show but impressed WWE enough for them to sign him to a contract. Despite early struggles with the company, he continued to work at his dream job, ultimately achieving a regular roster spot.

In 2011, Pro Wrestling Illustrated ranked him No. 1 on its top 500 singles wrestlers, an impressive feat for the former reality TV star.

Fast forward to 2023, and he’s a multi-time champion with WWE who married his beautiful colleague, Maryse Ouellet, and now has a reality TV show of his own. Miz has also appeared in multiple TV and movie roles since joining WWE.

He regularly represents his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, and its sports teams, including the Guardians. In 2019, he was the losing captain for the Celebrity Softball Game in Cleveland, with Jennie Finch’s World team getting a 21-16 win.

Last year, Miz picked up the Most Valuable Player award for the Brooklyn Dodgers team at the Celebrity Softball Game in Los Angeles, California.

The Miz will take his athletic talents to Seattle for the 2023 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game, hoping to add another win to his career achievements.

The Challenge Season 39 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: USA 2 premieres Thursday, August 10, at 10/9c on CBS.