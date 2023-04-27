Dwyane Wade and family moved out of Florida: Here’s why

Dwyane Wade moved his family out of Florida, revealing the state’s recent anti-LGBTQ legislation as one of the reasons.

The retired Miami Heat star, who has a county in the state named in his honor, sat down with Rachel Nichols on an episode of Headliners.

The 41-year-old was asked about Florida politicians, some of who are his supporters, that are proponents of LGBTQ policies that negatively impact his family and others.

“That’s another reason why I don’t live in that state,” Wade said, according to PEOPLE. “A lot of people don’t know that. I have to make decisions for my family, not just personal, individual decisions.”

“I mean, obviously, the tax is great,” he said in reference to their no-state income tax law, continuing:

“Having Wade County is great. But my family would not be accepted or feel comfortable there. And so that’s one of the reasons why I don’t live there.”

Dwyane Wade discussed his parenting philosophy and losing friends

In discussion with Nichols, Wade opened up about his parenting philosophy.

He told the TV host that he mirrors his father’s parenting, who he described as loving and accepting.

Speaking of his daughter, he added that he had to educate himself on gender identity and lost some friends in the process.

The former NBA star said he “never wavered” on loving and understanding his children.

Wade’s 15-year-old daughter, Zaya, came out as transgender in 2020. The NBA legend publicly supported his daughter and received both support and detractors.

The 13-time NBA All-Star was embroiled in a legal battle with Zaya’s mother, Siohvaughn Funches, after she objected to her daughter’s legal name change.

The teen was granted a legal name and gender change in February.

Wade shares two children with ex-wife Siovaughn Funches; Zaire, 21, and Zaya, 15. He also has a son, Xavier, 9, with Aja Metoyer, who was conceived during his split from actress Gabrielle Union in 2013.

In 2018, Wade and his wife, Union, welcomed a daughter, Kaavia James, 4. Wade also raised his nephew, Dahveon Morris, 21.

Dwyane Wade moved his family to Los Angeles

Wade and his family made their new home in Los Angeles and bought a $17.9 million mansion that is 17,000-square-foot in Hidden Hills in 2020.

According to the Los Angeles Times, he sold his Miami Beach home for $22 million after the move out of The Sunshine State.

Although the original asking price was $32.5 million, Wade sold the home for about double the $10.645 million he paid for the property in 2010.

The retired ballplayer also sold his Sherman Oaks mansion for $5.5 million in May 2021.