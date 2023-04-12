Regarding Hollywood relationships, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are couple goals.

The pair first formed their relationship in 2008 and decided to tie the knot in 2014.

After getting married, Gabrielle became a stepmother to Dwyane’s three children.

However, they had a child of their own when they welcomed a daughter via surrogate in 2018.

With their relationship still going strong, Gabrielle and Dwyane were recently spotted attending Udonis Haslem’s retirement party at Papi Steak in Miami.

As always, they looked cooler than ever.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade turned up in style

Gabrielle and Dwyane were captured by the paparazzi at Udonis’ retirement party and made quite the effort with their outfits.

Gabrielle wowed in a white bra top with matching panties. Over the top, she wore a sheer, netted dress of the same color that fell to the floor.

The Bring It On actor opted for open-toe shoes while sporting short nails for the occasion.

She styled half her dark curly hair in a ponytail and the rest down. For accessories, she held onto a black handbag.

On the other hand, Dwyane rocked a sleeveless creamy white shirt with loose-fitted pants of the same color.

He styled his look with lace-up sneakers and accessorized himself with black shades, stud earrings, a bracelet, and a necklace.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade looking stylish at Udonis Haslem’s retirement party at Papi Steak. Pic credit: 305shock / BACKGRID

As seen in the snapshot above, Gabrielle and Dwyane were all smiles while in the company of others.

The glamorous couple enjoyed their evening and are living their best lives.

Gabrielle Union reveals her evening beauty regime

It goes without saying that Gabrielle is always glowing and that her skin is flawless.

Luckily for everyone, the former America’s Got Talent judge spilled the beans about her evening beauty routine and what products she uses with Self.

Gabrielle revealed that during the pandemic, she became obsessed with a brand called The Things We Do and its items.

“I wash my face with the Glow Scrub Cleanser. Then there’s this product called Do Over, which, no lie, it is a game changer,” she said.

On their website, the Glow Scrub Cleanser retails at $47, while Do Over is slightly more pricey at $72.

Along with using a number of their face masks, Gabrielle also revealed that she also loves to relax in the bath.

“One of the things that has just brought me a lot of joy is that Herbivore Coconut Milk Bath Soak. It’s a non-negotiable,” she continued.

The Herbivore Coconut Milk Bath Soak is available for $22 on Herbivore’s website.