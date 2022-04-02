The Challenge alum Angela Babicz says man was harassing her in New York City, shares video of heated exchange

Angela Babicz shared an update with fans about an incident during her time in NYC. Pic credit: Angela Babicz/YouTube

Former Bad Girls Club and The Challenge cast member Angela Babicz shared an important reminder for women to stay safe whenever they’re out and about or traveling.

The Final Reckoning competitor shared a video clip from a recent incident in New York City, where she said a man harassed her for several minutes.

After she shared the clip, fans and followers weighed in with their advice for Angela and other women about personal safety and responding back to people.

Angela Babicz shares video of man she says was harassing her

On Friday, Angela Babicz shared a startling video on Twitter in which she says she was getting harassed by a man who had stopped on a crosswalk in New York City.

In the short clip (below), Angela is filming a man who stopped in his vehicle in the middle of the street. She tells the man, “get away from me,” and that he’s blocking traffic.

The man calls Angela a “b***h” and yells some other choice words at her. She proceeds to walk around the back of his car and continues yelling back at him.

“And that’s why you’re pressed. And that’s why you’re f***ing pressed,” she yells before giving the middle finger in his direction. The man continues yelling at her as she walks down the sidewalk away from him.

Check out the full video clip below (NSFW language) of the heated situation, which Angela says lasted “minutes,” not just 40 seconds.

This man stopped in the middle of the road to harass me in broad daylight in NYC… when I didn’t respond to his advances he got aggressive (the exchange lasted minutes but I only pulled my phone out at the end). LADIES BE SAFE OUT THERE!! pic.twitter.com/8kSCUPzlmn — Angela Babicz (@angelababicz) April 1, 2022

Angela didn’t elaborate any further about what happened, such as what led to the heated exchange. Hours later, she shared an Instagram Story post from the airport suggesting she was catching a flight somewhere. She let fans guess between Miami, Mexico City, London, and Austin, Texas.

Pic credit: @angelababicz/Instagram Story

Fans give Angela their feedback about NYC incident

Once Angela shared the brief clip of the man she said was harassing her, many followers on Twitter gave their thoughts about the situation, mainly advising Angela to stay safe. One individual suggested that it’s best to “always ignore” things people say in New York City.

Pic credit: @angelababicz/Twitter

“I was just there last weekend, that place is a mad house & I learned real quick not to talk to anyone that makes you uncomfortable.. just keep on walking🙃 I would be okay not visiting there again 🤷🏻‍♀️,” another follower said about NYC.

Pic credit: @angelababicz/Twitter

Yet another Twitter commenter said it’s an “everyday occurrence” in NYC and best not to engage or battle people there, as it’s “too dangerous.”

Pic credit: @angelababicz/Twitter

Angela originally debuted on Oxygen’s Bad Girls Club: Twisted Sister in 2016 before going on MTV’s The Challenge: Final Reckoning. She had a brief showmance with Johnny Bananas and a longer relationship off the show with Nelson Thomas, who she met on Ex on the Beach.

Things got messy, and their situation even popped up on Dr. Phil’s show at one point. While they’re not dating anymore, Angela and Nelson have remained friends as they’ve moved past their relationship issues.

Although she hasn’t shared full details on the incident that she experienced in NYC, Angela regularly vlogs. More of the story may come out on her YouTube channel in the coming week or so.