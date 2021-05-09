The Challenge: All Stars’ Mark Long, Nehemiah Clark, and Beth Stolarczyk share Mother’s Day tributes

Mark Long is among The Challenge: All Stars who gave online tributes to their moms on Mother’s Day. Pic credit: Paramount+

Several of The Challenge: All Stars cast members shared special tributes on Mother’s Day to recognize the lovely ladies who helped them grow and get to where they are today.

That included The Godfather himself Mark Long along with his All Stars castmates, Nehemiah Clark, and Beth Stolarczyk among others.

The OG competitors gave a special nod to their mothers, showing off online posts with photos of them spending time together.

Mark Long shares Mother’s Day tribute, mentioned mom’s battle on Aftermath

Sunday, May 9, marked Mother’s Day for many countries worldwide, including the United States. Several of The Challenge: All Stars cast members made sure to give credit where it’s due, with Mark Long praising the woman who gave birth to The Godfather.

“Happy Mother’s Day Mom❤️ I love you to the 🌙 and back xoxo 😘,” Long shared in his caption along with a series of Instagram photos.

In one Mark is seen wearing an All Stars top while seated with his mom, who is all smiles. Other photos show Mark with his mother as a passenger in the car, and then her enjoying some time outside, possibly near a pool as she’s wrapped in a comfy towel or robe.

Just days ago, The Challenge: All Stars Episode 6 arrived on Paramount+, with Mark Long once again a key competitor in how things went down. Following the show, he appeared on The Challenge Aftermath show with some of his castmates.

The Aftermath episode was appropriately called Grandfather or Godfather because Mark had to prove himself in a grueling elimination during Episode 6. Mark mentioned his mother during that appearance, touching upon how she’s inspired him.

Host Devyn Simone asked Mark if there were any points in the episode he thought he might lose in the elimination. He said at first there was, but he dug deep to find some mental strength to continue with a tough physical elimination.

“I started trying to internally rally myself. I think of — My mom’s fighting cancer at the moment, so I brought my mother’s strength in. I was like, ‘If she’s in pain, I can do this. Battle through this,’” Mark revealed during the Aftermath episode.

He said he was able to “get a second wind” to continue fighting in the Pull Me Over elimination and thought to himself, “there is no way I’m going home tonight.”

Beth, Nehemiah, other All Stars posted special tributes

Several other OGs took the time to post special Mother’s Day tributes on Sunday. Among them was Nehemiah Clark, who posted a photo of him and his mother at The Pier in Manhattan Beach.

He also shared a heartfelt caption giving recognition to his “favorite mother” and invited others to tag their moms in the comments.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my favorite mother. Many of my lessons came from you and I’m thankful for you everyday! Sending a special Happy Mother’s Day to all of you out there also, this day should come around multiple times a year! Tag a mother to make her feel special 😀,” Nehemiah wrote in his caption.

Nehemiah’s castmate Beth Stolarczyk also enjoyed Mother’s Day, by sharing a great photo of her with her family, and a special shout out to other moms out there.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the fierce women!” Beth wrote in her caption on the tweet.

Over on Instagram, Beth also shared another photo in which she wished “Happy Mothers Day to the Polish Voice of Cleveland.”

In The Challenge: All Stars Episode 6, Katie Cooley was also a major part of the storyline. During a confessional interview, she admitted this was the most fun season she’s ever had. However, it was clear she also missed her family.

Katie shared Mother’s Day greetings on her Instagram Story including a photo (below) showing her smiling as one of her kids planted a kiss on her cheek.

Pic credit: @decorkatey/Instagram

TJ Lavin, who did double duty as host of Double Agents and All Stars, also posted a Mother’s Day tribute. This tribute was to his wife, Roxanne Lavin. It included a photo of Roxanne with their daughter, Raquel Roxanne.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful wifey @roxannelavin … you raised our daughter @raquel_roxanne to be so awesome. Love you guys.. thank you for making my life better…!” Lavin gushed about his wife and daughter in the caption.

TJ will most likely return to host The Challenge Season 37, featuring many new and old cast members, some of whom might be mothers battling for big money on the competition series.

The Challenge: All Stars episodes arrive Thursdays on Paramount+.