The Challenge: All Stars 4’s Flora Alekseyeva blasts castmate for ‘inappropriate’ behavior

A fierce feud has erupted between several OG cast members from The Challenge: All Stars 4.

During recent episodes of the spinoff show, viewers watched as various individuals negotiated deals and alliances to ensure their survival in the game.

Former The Real World: Miami star Flora Alekseyeva was one of the individuals who called out a castmate during the recent Episode 6.

During the scenes, she pointed out that it made her “sick” how castmate Cara Maria Sorbello controlled their castmates during the elimination voting.

However, it appears Flora also has issues with castmate Tina Barta, as she recently posted several messages aimed at the former Road Rules star.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

One of those messages accused her castmate of “embarrassing” and “inappropriate” behavior or remarks during the show.

Flora calls out Tina for All Stars 4 behavior

Since All Stars 4 premiered, Flora has become more active on social media, including several Instagram posts slamming her castmate.

In a recent post, Flora is wearing a red headset and giving a middle finger gesture to the camera. She called out her castmate for her remarks and actions in her caption.

“Tampon Tina calls me old I call myself a hot, beautiful, sexy independent, business woman. I call myself a strong woman that can take care of herself and her family. I don’t wait for a man to come and pay my way. I may be older not old but I’m smarter and hotter any day all day than you Tina. Do you know what a crew bike is when everybody takes a turn just saying,” she wrote.

A follow-up IG post featured Flora in a selfie, wearing a Cali baseball cap, shades, and some earbuds. In her caption, she calls out Tina again and claims that her castmate promised to perform an explicit act in exchange for a Star during All Stars 4.

“Tina is a waist of my time and my beautiful life. Next time Tina screams she’s willing to suck someone’s d*** for a star people should take notice. It’s degrading to us women. It horrific, embarrassing and inappropriate. That’s the last thing I’m gonna say. If anyone agrees please a 👍,” she said.

In an early All Stars 4 twist, host TJ Lavin informed cast members they needed one of the eight available Stars to be eligible for the final. Four men’s and four women’s Stars were available from the start.

The top four men’s and top four women’s competitors in the opening daily challenge won Stars. After that, players could win or steal Stars by winning eliminations.

Tina fired back at her All Stars 4 castmate

While Flora posted several lengthy messages about her castmate, Tina’s responses were much shorter. One example was a tweet she hashtagged with “#TinasThoughts.”

“You don’t want my return fire, I can have incredible accuracy. Help me save ammo,” Tina tweeted.

She also fired off a May 11 tweet in which she called out her castmate as “Thirsty” with a GIF of a scene from the movie E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial.

In one of Tina’s follow-up tweet replies, she said: “Tell her to get her own thoughts. Let me help her out, it’s called PROJECTION. Now sit down!”

“I am not fighting. I am merely responding,” Tina also tweeted.

Check out more of their remarks in the Instagram carousel post below from a Challenge fan account.

All Stars 4 marked Flora’s first appearance in The Challenge since Battle of the Seasons 2002, her only season of MTV’s competition series. For Tina, All Stars 4 is her third appearance in an All Stars spinoff season. She previously appeared in five seasons of MTV’s show, reaching the final twice.

Tina is also known for not backing down from castmates who get in her face. She’s well known for the infamous punch she landed on castmate Beth Stolarczayk, which resulted in her getting disqualified from a season of The Challenge. It continues to live on as a highlight moment for many longtime fans.

As of this writing, All Stars 4 featured Tina getting an elimination win by default due to a castmate’s sudden departure. Cara Maria later eliminated her friend Rachel from the game, and her other friend, Veronica, was nearly ousted from the game by Nicole Zanatta.

However, Veronica convinced Nicole that she wasn’t working with Cara Maria. With that, Nicole took Veronica’s spot in the elimination event against Jasmine Reynaud and sent her home for the season.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.