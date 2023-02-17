The Challenge: All Stars 4 spoilers reveal intriguing final eight competitors after six more eliminations

With The Challenge: All Stars 4, viewers will see some returning OGs and other cast members who have yet to appear in the spinoff show.

The latest installment features individuals who appeared in MTV shows The Real World, Road Rules, Fresh Meat, and even Are You The One?

Some are former champions, while others have only been within striking distance of winning an MTV season.

However, fans could be in for a treat based on All Stars 4 spoilers revealing which competitors have lasted to the final eight.

They’ll include some surprises from MTV’s past, which Challenge fans may not have necessarily expected to reach the final or even get close to it.

This report will feature spoilers from the TBA All Stars 4 season on Paramount Plus.

Recent All Stars 4 eliminations include Double Agents finalist and Fresh Meat star

The Challenge: All Stars 4 spoilers have been arriving online regularly as eliminations occur and competitors have to head home.

Based on recent updates from an online forum thread, former Are You The One? cast member Kam Williams is among the most recent eliminations. Kam returned for the spinoff show after last appearing in the final on MTV’s Double Agents with her then-boyfriend and now-fiance, Leroy Garrett.

Also eliminated from the women’s competitors were former The Real World: Miami star Flora Alekseyeun and former The Real World: Portland star Averey Tressler. Neither won The Challenge, but both appeared to be worthy competitors in 2023.

For the men, it’s been revealed that recent eliminations included Adam Larson (Road Rules: The Quest), Jay “Gotti” Mitchell (Real World: Ex-Plosion), and Ryan Kehoe (Fresh Meat).

As of this report, it’s unknown who eliminated any of the above individuals or what events they happened during. The matchups should arrive via future spoilers online, whereas the events will be seen when episodes begin to arrive.

Eight competitors remain for The Challenge: All Stars 4

After the recent eliminations revealed, it means All Stars 4 is down to its final eight competitors, and it’s an exciting group in South Africa.

Former show winner Zach Nichols previously commented on the cast, saying the women’s side looked stacked, and he was right. The four finalists for All Stars 4 include three-time winner Veronica Portillo, two-time winner Cara Maria Sorbello, Free Agents winner Laurel Stucky, and two-time finalist Nicole Zanatta.

The surprises arrive with the men’s finalists, and many fans will be rooting for their favorites. Most notably, Kam’s fiance Leroy is still there, vying to win his first championship, based on Vevmo’s forum thread. Leroy, a Real World: Las Vegas cast member, reached the final in five MTV seasons with zero wins.

He’s joined by All Stars 1 cast member Ace Amerson (Real World: Paris), Road Rules: The Quest’s Steve Meinke, and Fresh Meat’s Derek Chavez.

A look at the eight remaining OGs in All Stars 4. Pic credit: @sipandspillreturns /Instagram

That certainly makes for an intriguing finish to the fourth season of the All Stars spinoff featuring MTV OGs! One or more of these individuals will call themselves the show’s winners, taking home some considerable prize money!

The Challenge: All Stars 4 is TBA on Paramount Plus. The Challenge: World Championship premieres Wednesday, March 8, on Paramount Plus.