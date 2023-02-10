The Challenge: All Stars 4 spoilers reveal former champion and Road Rules OG eliminated from spinoff

Elimination spoilers continue to arrive for The Challenge: All Stars 4, which is filming footage for episodes in South Africa.

The popular spinoff show brings back fan-favorite and old-school cast members from MTV’s shows The Real World, Road Rules, and Fresh Meat to compete in The Challenge.

Some of those returning individuals have reached the final or even won it, while others have yet to experience that aspect of the competition series.

Based on recent eliminations, one player will still be unsuccessful in their attempt to reach the final, while another will fail in their effort to return to one.

Those individuals are also from MTV’s popular shows, The Real World and Road Rules, possibly reducing alliances on the show.

Keep in mind this report will contain potential spoilers from the upcoming season of The Challenge: All Stars.

Former Challenge champ gets eliminated from All Stars 4

The fourth All Stars season has several OGs returning to the spinoff, including Jasmine Reynaud, Ace Amerson, Syrus Yarbrough, and Brad Fiorenza. Of them, Syrus and Brad are former Challenge champions.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Syrus had a quick appearance in All Stars 4. He was on location as an alternate and showed up to replace Tony Raines, then promptly got eliminated, possibly within the same episode.

On the other hand, Brad was there from the start of the season, but based on recent spoilers from the Vevmo forum thread, he is the latest men’s competitor to get eliminated.

The former Real World: San Diego star previously won MTV’s The Challenge: Cutthroat season. After last appearing in Final Reckoning, Brad returned to The Challenge for All Stars 2. He returned for All Stars 3, where he reached the final but was a runner-up to men’s winner Wes Bergmann.

Road Rules OG is out early again in The Challenge: All Stars

Along with Brad’s elimination, another women’s elimination has also been revealed for All Stars 4, and it was another cast member returning for their third appearance.

According to the Vevmo forum’s spoilers, Road Rules: South Pacific star Tina Barta was eliminated from the show, making it her third time leaving the spinoff before the final.

The 41-year-old appeared in All Stars 2, where she infamously chose to stand in the middle of the elimination grounds rather than make an effort to compete. Her opponent Melinda Collins was able to rush around to win the event with relative ease.

When TJ asked what was going on, Tina indicated she needed to leave the show’s environment because it wasn’t good for her then.

She returned for All Stars 3 to become part of the Treehouse Alliance along with friend Veronica Portillo and newer stars Kailah Casillas and Sylvia Elsrode. However, Tina suffered a hand injury during one of the daily challenges, resulting in her being medically disqualified.

Brad and Tina’s eliminations trim the field of competitors down even more. As of this writing, some of the individuals still in the game include Adam Larson, Averey Tressler, Cara Maria Sorbello, Kam Williams, and Leroy Garrett.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 is TBA for Paramount Plus. The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.