The Challenge 40 spoilers: Cast could include former Real World castmates

Speculation continues about The Challenge Season 40 as the potential cast list keeps getting more updates.

As of this writing, it’s believed that the next installment of MTV’s competition series will begin filming in March.

With that, production is still determining the cast list based on the new season’s theme and format.

Season 39 features the Battle For a New Champion theme to crown a first-time champion for the show.

With Season 38, Ride or Dies featured pairs of teammates who shared a special bond, such as husband and wife, friends, or family.

The theme for Season 40 is unknown, but a recent cast list update indicated two OGs might return to the main version of The Challenge.

Former castmates and All Stars OGs on Season 40?

Updates continue to arrive through an online spoilers forum as the cast takes shape for Season 40. In one of the latest additions to the cast list, two former MTV Real World castmates are “potential” competitors for the new season.

According to the Vevmo forum’s latest update, Melinda Collins and Nehemiah Clark are now listed as either main cast or alternates for Season 40. Viewers last saw them as castmates in The Challenge: All Stars 3 on Paramount+ – it also featured their Real World: Austin castmate Wes Bergmann.

Wes and Jonna Mannion were the winners of that All-Stars season. The longtime Challenge star has since announced his retirement from the show during his appearance on CBS’ USA 2 spin-off.

Nehemiah and Melinda have done four main seasons of The Challenge, with Nehemiah’s last coming in 2011 on Rivals and Melinda’s last on 2012’s Battle of the Seasons.

A previous Season 40 update revealed that former retired player Leroy Garrett could return to MTV’s show. Leroy got his start on MTV’s The Real World: Las Vegas alongside castmate Nany Gonzalez. He’s also appeared in seasons with Nehemiah and Melinda.

Another potential Real World star who has become an all-time great on the show is Chris “CT” Tamburello, who teased his return for Season 40.

CT started on The Real World: Paris years ago. After taking a one-season break from MTV, CT briefly returned on Battle For a New Champion as one of the show’s ten returning champs competing in eliminations against the main cast.

Multi-season competitor could return after taking a break from MTV

Another cast member’s name added to the “potential” Season 40 list on the Vevmo forum is Josh Martinez. The former Big Brother winner last appeared on the USA 2 spin-off with Wes, Johnny Bananas, Michele Fitzgerald, and Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, among others.

Josh hasn’t appeared in an MTV season of The Challenge since Spies, Lies & Allies, though, as he took a two-season break from MTV.

Josh has yet to reach a final in any of the seasons he’s appeared in, which seems to be a continued knock against him despite his strong social game and being in good shape each time he’s on the show.

Other names in the speculative cast list include Devin Walker, Tori Deal, Kaycee Clark, and Kyland Young. Devin and Tori won Ride or Dies, while Kaycee won Spies, Lies & Allies with CT. Kyland would return for his second season after a strong debut on Battle For a New Champion.

As of this writing, none of the cast members named above are confirmed for the season, as there are still several weeks to go until filming begins.

The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.