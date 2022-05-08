The Challenge 38 rumors: Cast member may have dropped out of season after making ‘crazy contract demands’

Rumors suggest one of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies cast members has already dropped out of Season 38. Pic credit: MTV

While The Challenge Season 38 cast has yet to get revealed officially, there have been rumors and spoilers popping up online about who might appear in the competition show.

Based on recent speculation, one cast member was ready to join the cast but then dropped out due to their demands exceeding what production was willing to give them.

This post may contain some potential spoilers for Season 38 of the MTV show, including a few potential cast members returning to compete.

Returning Challenge star was making ‘crazy contract demands’

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies introduced fans to many new rookies for the series, including stars from Survivor shows around the globe. Among the USA Survivor stars were Michele Fitzgerald, Tommy Sheehan, and Michaela Bradshaw.

Michaela was one of the first competitors eliminated with rookie teammate Renan Hellemans. Their elimination came after that infamous “list” was exposed to the vets by rookie Emy Alupei, which Michaela allegedly created to target specific players for elimination.

It set up the potential for a rivalry between the two rookies down the road, which could have played out if both appeared in Season 38. However, a recent tweet from Challenge insider @GamerVev suggests that Michaela pulled out of the cast for the upcoming season.

Michaela apparently dropped out due to “making crazy contract demands that production would not agree to,” including asking for more pay than they typically give one-season cast members.

Pic credit: @GamerVev/Twitter

It’s currently unknown what Michaela was asking for in terms of pay or what a one-season cast member typically receives in pay. However, it’s unfortunate that she may not return to the show for that potential rivalry with Emy.

Michaela, 31, originally appeared on CBS’ Survivor: Millenials vs. Gen X season, where she was the seventh competitor voted out on Day 20.

The Challenge Season 38 spoilers starting to arrive

Fans have been waiting for information about the next season of MTV’s The Challenge ever since Spies, Lies & Allies wrapped up this past December. This past week, some spoilers have started to come out online about The Challenge Season 38.

That’s included a few cast members already revealed for the show, with Season 37 vets Tori Deal and Josh Martinez listed as “likely” to return for the show.

There’s also a potential theme for Season 38, which would feature castmates who are allies teaming up. That would basically flip the previous Rivals seasons around, where cast members teamed up with their biggest rivals during their history in reality TV.

As of this report, nothing is set in stone, as filming is still several weeks away. However, the concept seems like a promising idea as a way to turn things around for the struggling flagship show.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.