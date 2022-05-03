Emy Alupei from The Challenge stuns castmates in black bustier and thigh-high boots

Emy Alupei during The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

It’s been several months since Emy Alupei stunned fans on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, thanks to her impressive performance during her rookie season. That’s when she took on the competition and succeeded every time she got sent into elimination, ultimately reaching the final.

Even though the MTV show has been away for months, Emy’s still active on social media and continues to stun fans and even castmates with her various looks.

The latest outfit features Emy showing off a stunning black costume complete with thigh-high boots, giving fans and castmates a cheeky view in video and photos.

Emy poses in black bustier and thigh-high boots

On Monday, Emy Alupei presented a series of stunning images on her official Instagram as she showed off different poses in an all-black costume. The Challenge Season 37 rookie wore a glimmering black bustier with what appears to be a feather-skirted corset and sleek thigh-high boots.

In her first image, she’s seated on a giant fake cake, with one hand holding onto the top of her bustier and the other carefully placed on the side of her head. She presents a rear view in other images as she poses provocatively with her back to the camera.

Her look also includes long blonde locks, which are quite the deviation from the hairstyles that the Alien singer generally showed on MTV’s The Challenge, including those streaks of blue hair. Further accentuating the presentation are Emy’s nails, stylishly painted black and white, a hair clip, and sparkling necklaces as accessories.

The former Survivor Romania competitor was also looking for feedback, as she asked fans to choose which of the five images they liked the best in the comments section.

Emy didn’t just drop the photos above for fans, as she also shared a look at herself and that all-black costume in motion. She saunters up maroon stars in the video clip as The Weeknd plays. Emy stops and arches her back, giving several poses before descending the stairs.

“Feeling cute might delete later,” she wrote, using the popular caption many have on their social media photos.

Emy’s Challenge castmates react to photos and video

While Emy Alupei doesn’t boast quite the following of some of her rookie castmates on The Challenge, she still has over 220,000 fans and followers ready to react to her various photos or videos.

While many of those fans and followers reacted, so did several of her Spies, Lies & Allies castmates, including fellow finalist Tori Deal.

Based on Tori’s comment, she loves all of Emy’s photo options. Emy returned the praise saying all of her loves all of Tori.

Pic credit: @emyalupei/Instagram

Tacha Akide was one of Emy’s Season 37 castmates and got eliminated by her several episodes into the season. However, it’s still all love between the castmates.

Pic credit: @emyalupei/Instagram

Spies, Lies & Allies rookie Tracy Candela told Emy she was “On fire” in the pics, while their castmate Hughie Maughan proclaimed her as “Queen Emy” in the comments.

Pic credit: @emyalupei/Instagram

Emy’s rookie season was one for the history books, as she impressively won all four eliminations she went into, including a team-up situation with fellow rookie Ed Eason. During the season, she bonded with her “Uncle” CT Tamburello and other castmates and ultimately reached the final.

Pic credit: @emyalupei/Instagram

Emy and her partner Devin Walker came in third place overall, which didn’t have a specified cash prize. However, thanks to the generosity of Season 37 winners Uncle CT and Kaycee Clark, all four runner-ups received $50,000 in prize money from the overall $1 million.

Now Emy’s fans will wait to see if she returns for a follow-up to her impressive rookie season, as rumors suggest The Challenge Season 38 filming starts in May.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.