The Challenge 37 cast spoilers reveal remaining competitors, potential hookup situation

The Challenge 37 cast will feature a mixture of rookies and veteran competitors, much like the Double Agents season did. However, this time, it appears many of them will be working together due to the game’s format.

As spoilers continue to arrive online for Season 37, fans who are interested in getting an early preview of what will go down are learning more about the eliminations, hookups, and drama.

Recent rumors have revealed another potential hookup involving a rookie and a veteran competitor and a look at which individuals are still left competing in Croatia. Will there be a first-time winner, or will a former champion get another win?

Possibly rookie and veteran hookup during filming

Several spoilers have focused on potential hookups on The Challenge Season 37. Some of those featured veteran competitors Nelson Thomas hooking up with a rookie co-star, and Fessy Shafaat hooking up with more than a few castmates.

However, the newest spoilers about The Challenge Season 37 spotlight veteran competitor Tori Deal. As many viewers know, Tori is the ex-fiancee of Challenge winner Jordan Wiseley.

However, they’ve both moved on in their lives since they called it quits before the Double Agents episodes began airing on MTV. Based on recent online speculation, Tori has been spending time with rookie competitor Kelz Dyke.

A tweet from Challenge insider @GamerVev (below) indicated the two castmates were “cuddling quite a bit” during filming.

Tori will be appearing on her sixth season of MTV’s The Challenge, while Kelz is a rookie competitor who debuted on the Netflix reality dating series Too Hot to Handle in 2020.

During the Double Agents season, Tori was still considered engaged to Jordan but was featured several times in comments made by castmate Fessy Shafaat, where he admitted his attraction towards her. The two attempted to explore things after filming but ended up deciding they were better as friends.

Which competitors are remaining in Croatia?

Even though recent spoilers show that there were two surprising exits from Season 37, many veteran competitors are still in the game. That includes the Double Agents winners, Amber Borzotra and Chris “CT” Tamburello.

Two individuals who nearly got to the final, Kyle Christie and Tula “Big T” Fazakerley, are also still active. There are also several individuals who competed in the Double Agents final still competing, including Nany Gonzalez, Kaycee Clark, and Cory Wharton.

Other veteran competitors include two-time Challenge winner Ashley Mitchell, Tori Deal, Devin Walker, Josh Martinez, and Amanda Garcia, who are still competing to make it to the final.

As far as rookies, it looks like only eight are still standing for Season 37. They are Emy Alupei, Bettina Buchanan, Priscilla Anyabu, Logan Sampedro, Ed Eason, Jeremiah White, Emanuel Neagu, and Hughie Maughan.

Based on that, Tori’s in-house hookup or possible romance may not have lasted as long as she would have liked it to.

Based on the above spoilers, it also looks like the defending champs have a solid chance to go after a second-straight Challenge win, although some of the other remaining competitors may be serious threats to win it.

The Challenge Season 37 premiere date is TBA for MTV in 2021.