The Challenge 36: Fessy Shafaat reacts to Theresa Jones’ confessional comments about him

Even though The Challenge 36 is just a few episodes deep into the season, there’s already some drama and offscreen comments going on with the castmates.

That includes former Big Brother star Fessy Shafaat recently hearing what fellow competitor Theresa Jones said about him on The Challenge: Double Agents.

He even threw some comments back at his castmate during a recent video clip, which could indicate a bit of a feud going on amongst them.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Theresa jokes about Fessy on Double Agents

In just the second episode of The Challenge: Double Agents, there was a scene in which Fessy started to unbutton his shirt almost as if in stripper mode.

Many of the female competitors were gathered around him and cheering as Fessy took his shirt off, leading to a funny scene and some additional commentary from Theresa Jones.

“You can tell when, like, Fessy is catching his vibe because his shirt slowly unbuttons, and that’s the only time he has a personality,” Theresa says jokingly as part of her offscreen interview clip shown during the scene.

Since the interview was conducted separately, it meant that Fessy wasn’t aware she had said that until the episode aired last week.

Fessy reacts to Theresa’s comments

In a recent live video chat session, Fessy Shafaat reacts to what his fellow Double Agents castmate said about him in that episode, throwing some comments back at her.

“I didn’t know anything about Theresa. I had heard she was good in the past, whatever. But, when I saw her confessional about me, I’m like, ‘what the?’ She was in her room the whole time. I forgot she was even on The Challenge,” Fessy says in the clip.

The clip of Fessy’s comments was later shared by a fan account of The Challenge called @jaychallenge__, which is a private account.

The competitors don’t hear what castmates have said in those separate interviews until once footage airs. That has already brought some interesting online reactions from veterans, including Wes Bergmann and Ashley Mitchell. Both were a bit irritated with things costars said about them.

Interestingly, Fessy is appearing in just his second season of The Challenge after previously appearing on Big Brother. He reached the final on Total Madness but was a runner-up to Johnny Bananas for the men. This season, he’s been impressive in the first two episodes but has yet to face elimination or earn a Gold Skull.

The 35-year-old Theresa Jones is a Challenge veteran, but just like Fessy, she’s yet to win. She’s had seven appearances on the show, including her making the final on Battle of the Exes II.

She’s also married to football star T.J. Jones and has several kids that she often spotlights on Instagram. Most likely, more drama with Fessy is the furthest thing from her mind after filming Double Agents.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.