The Bold and the Beautiful’s Krista Allen hints at RHOA casting — Here’s what we know

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is seeing significant changes ahead of Season 16.

With Kandi Burruss announcing her exit before filming even begins, there is plenty of room for new blood on the show.

Kenya Moore is said to be back for another round, and her nemesis, Porsha Williams, is rumored to return after stepping away from the series.

Over 15 seasons, there have been plenty of exits and new faces, and it looks like the RHOA casting directors are taking a page from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ book.

Earlier this week, former The Bold and the Beautiful star Krista Allen took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal she received a “very cryptic call.” She then asked her followers whether they had watched RHOA.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Krista also noted she was “intrigued,” hinting there could be a possibility of interest in the reality TV series.

Krista Allen teases her followers. Pic credit: @KristaAllenXO/X

Krista Allen wouldn’t be the first soap star in the Housewives franchise

Krista Allen recently moved to Atlanta, Georgia, following her exit from The Bold and the Beautiful.

She has been transparent with her fan base, which included mentioning the “cryptic call” she discussed earlier this week.

It isn’t shocking to think The Real Housewives of Atlanta people may have contacted Krista after learning she moved there.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills took a chance on soap stars when they hired Eileen Davidson and Lisa Rinna ahead of Season 5. With the West Coast franchise wrapping its 13th season, it’s safe to say the move was good.

Eileen left RHOBH after three seasons, while Lisa stayed on until Season 12 wrapped, exiting ahead of Season 13.

Krista Allen could be a massive hit on RHOA

Adding Krista Allen to The Real Housewives of Atlanta roster could be wise.

The addition would bring in new viewers, and she would likely have tea to spill about her firing from The Bold and the Beautiful.

She was a hit in the role of Dr. Taylor Hayes (formerly played by Hunter Tylo), but the CBS soap didn’t use her full potential (at least we don’t think so!).

Taylor was on-screen one day and seemingly fell into a black hole the next. The show continues as if she didn’t exist because they put Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) back together.

Krista has not confirmed she is meeting with casting or submitting a tape, but it seems she is at least interested, and we wouldn’t mind RHOA adding her to the mix.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus.