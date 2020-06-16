The Bachelor star Victoria Fuller likes to play games with her followers. For a few months, she’s been linked to Chris Soules, the former Bachelor lead.

However, she has never confirmed anything even though the two shared pictures from the same location several times and she continues to tease her fans.

This week, she decided to share a beautiful bouquet of white roses and added a couple of the symbols for kisses to the image.

Even though she didn’t reveal who it was from, the caption was cute as it appeared to confirm that they are still going strong.

Victoria Fuller teases romantic gestures

The picture in question surfaced on her Instagram Stories. However, she never confirmed that the roses were actually from Chris.

He never posted anything about the roses or his relationship with Victoria.

In addition, she also shared two photos on her feed, which showed her wearing earrings and then a close-up photo of the earrings. However, the posts were ads and had nothing to do with Soules.

For months, Victoria has teased a relationship with Soules, as she has tagged herself at his farm in Iowa.

She’s also shared videos from his farm and in one of them, Bachelor fans spotted his leg. The two both shared photos from a bonfire in their Instagram Stories one night.

Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules could still be dating even though he hasn’t confirmed anything

While sources have claimed that they are exclusively dating, they have done a great job in keeping the romance a secret.

As Victoria was posting the photos of the roses, Chris shared an Instagram Story from Washington State. He didn’t say anything in the Story and didn’t tag Victoria.

When the news broke of them together, fans were confused. They seemed like such an odd couple for many, as Chris was the farmer in Iowa and Victoria was the model with city life aspirations.

However, he supposedly slid into her DMs in April after seeing her on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. She replied and soon found herself on his farm in Iowa when the rest of the country was on lock-down. She would travel back and forth to see him and soon, started sharing updates from the farm.

In one photo, she posed in a beautiful bronze dress and tagged herself as being on his Iowa farm. Chris was instantly labeled as the new Instagram boyfriend.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.