The Bachelor’s Tammy Ly shares which Bachelorette guys she wants to see on Bachelor In Paradise

The Bachelor star Tammy Ly was a villain on Peter Weber’s season of the show.

She went hardcore after Mykenna and often leaving some of the contestants in tears.

But that doesn’t seem to affect her these days, as she’s talking about how she could possibly be on Bachelor In Paradise.

After rumors surfaced that Bachelor IN Paradise could move ahead this summer in Mexico, former Bachelor contestants are starting to reveal whether they’d go on the show.

And Tammy went even further, revealing what two guys she would like to see on the show this summer.

Tammy Ly appears to like what she’s seen on The Bachelorette this year

As it turns out, her reputation from The Bachelor wouldn’t dissuade her from going back on a reality television show to find love, such as Bachelor In Paradise. And she already has two guys in mind from Clare Crawley’s season that she would like to pursue.

“We have two sets of guys and two sets of girls who are going to be on the beach,” Tammy revealed in an appearance on Olivia Caridi’s Mouthing Off podcast. “We’re going to have a big raging party on the beach.”

But she has two vastly different guys she would like to get to know.

“Probably Blake Moynes … I mean he’s good friends with me now, we talk all the time,” Tammy shared, adding, “I don’t know how it’s going to be on other platforms.”

As for Blake, it doesn’t appear that the feeling is mutual. But that’s okay because Tammy also has another guy in mind, despite his strange behavior on The Bachelorette.

“Bennett [Jordan],” Tammy revealed, adding, “He’s kind of like a sarcastic New Yorker and I kinda love that. Those people can take it with the sarcasm and not be butt-hurt about it. I’m definitely not a … person who gets along with someone with a sensitive personality.”

Bachelor In Paradise appears to be moving ahead this summer

The reason why Tammy is talking about Bachelor In Paradise is that the show may actually be happening this summer, as vaccines are starting to roll out as part of fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

There appears to be a consensus that people will be vaccinated and tested to ensure that filming will be safe for the contestants.

Reality Steve reported last week that Bachelor In Paradise will move ahead this year and that The Bachelorette will film on set this spring, putting the show’s production back on track.

Chris Harrison has revealed that he knows he has plenty of contestants to choose from as they have contestants from The Bachelor with Peter Weber, The Bachelorette with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams, and The Bachelor with Matt James. Plus, producers will have all the new men that will film The Bachelorette this spring to choose from.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.