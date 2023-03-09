The Bachelor’s Susie Evans stuns in fiery red dress for Scream VI premiere

Susie Evans was screamin’ hot in her latest fiery red ensemble.

Susie became most known in reality TV during her time on The Bachelor Season 26 last year, where she pursued a relationship with Clayton Echard after filming despite leaving the show early.

While the two split months later, Susie has recently been embracing her single life and sharing the latest exciting happenings of her life with followers.

The former contestant was red-hot as ever for the recent premiere of the newest Scream installment, Scream VI, which she attended in Los Angeles, California.

Susie shared a photo of her posing naturally while standing outside, clad in a form-fitting dress that featured a high slit on the left side.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The spaghetti strap dress was surely a standout piece, featuring a straight-across neckline and a ruched material throughout.

To finish off her look, Susie added a black purse, a few pieces of simple jewelry, and a pair of clear heels.

Susie Evans breaks her scary movie ‘streak’ for Scream VI premiere

While the dress did all the talking, Susie focused her caption on the event she attended, claiming she had officially broken her 10-year streak of leaving scary movies out of her list of things to watch.

“Let the record show I haven’t seen a scary movie in over 10 years.. Scream VI was worth breaking the streak for. 💀,” Susie wrote.

Susie Evans shares a photo of her look for the Scream VI premiere. Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

Susie also shared a photo in front of a Scream VI backdrop, which included the classic character pointing a knife toward Susie in an enlarged image behind her.

When Susie isn’t attending fun L.A.-based events or talking with fans about her time on The Bachelor, she is most likely writing on her personal blog or focusing on her career as a wedding videographer.

Susie Evans pursues a career as a wedding videographer after The Bachelor

Especially since her breakup with Clayton back in September, Susie has been open about what a fulfilling experience being a wedding videographer has been for her.

She recently gave an ode to her new business venture, saying she now “loves what she does.”

“I am forever grateful to every person that has trusted in me to spend one of the most special days of their life with them,” Susie said. “I genuinely love getting to capture candid moments of joy and celebration and then turn it into a mini film for the bride and groom to cherish.”

She continued, “I love seeing a couple anticipate the others needs, surprise each other with something special they know their partner will love or how they care for each other in the little moments between photos with family. I guess I just love, love and love what I do!”

Susie often promotes her independent business, even recently informing her followers that she is still booking for the upcoming 2023/2024 wedding season.

She also noted that she is mainly available for inquiries on the West Coast, although she did just travel to London to film a wedding for some “dear friends.”

With some Bachelor weddings on the way, will Susie be behind the camera to capture the upcoming nuptials? Fans can follow her Instagram for more wedding-themed content and announcements.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.