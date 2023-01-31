Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour share exciting wedding date announcement

Sparks are still flying for Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour as they give an exciting update about their upcoming wedding.

It’s been four years since Bachelor Nation saw the couple get engaged on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, where the two had been one of the strongest couples from the start of the show.

Dylan was first seen on Season 15 of The Bachelorette while the former Alabama pageant queen starred on Season 23 of The Bachelor.

Even though Dylan and Hannah had their engagement party back in February 2020, wedding planning got pushed back a bit for the two.

However, the couple took to Instagram on Monday to share that they are officially tying the knot this year.

Hannah and Dylan shared a few romantic photos that showed them embracing one another while they let their followers in on the updated wedding detail.

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour reveal the month of their wedding

In the caption of the joint post, the couple wrote that their wedding will take place in August of this year.

Of course, fellow members of the Bachelor franchise have chimed in to show their excitement over the announcement.

Former Bachelorette and The Bachelor Season 15 contestant Hannah Brown wrote, “Yayyy!!! Very happy for you both.”

“Omg it’s happening!!!” Bachelor in Paradise star Abigail Heringer commented.

Other Bachelor in Paradise cast mate and friend Dean Unglert joked by saying he wouldn’t be able to make it due to it being on the same day as his own wedding to Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

But, in classic Dean fashion, it was all in good fun — especially since Dylan and Hannah didn’t even give the exact date in the caption.

Hannah and Dylan celebrate three years after Bachelor in Paradise proposal

While the couple is coming up on year four this summer, last year they shared a heartwarming video to celebrate their three-year anniversary.

The compilation video even started with a clip of the two in disguises while hiding their identities after filming Bachelor in Paradise.

The post was filled with memories of the two traveling, attending red-carpeted events, and spending time in their houses.

Hannah and Dylan bought their first house together in October 2020, and since they decided to focus their time and attention elsewhere for a bit, wedding planning fell to the wayside.

Two years later, in 2022, they announced that they had bought a new house in San Diego, which they seemed even more excited about.

While the two have definitely been busy and in no particular rush to say “I do” over the past few years, it seems as if everything has now fallen into place as Hannah and Dylan get ready to walk down the aisle in just a few months.

