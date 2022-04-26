Susie Evans takes Clayton Echard to her job as a wedding photographer 

Susie Evans and Clayton Echard snap pics at a wedding. Pic credit: ABC

Susie Evans became one of the breakout stars of The Bachelor Season 26.

Despite her newfound fame, Susie has continued her job as a photographer, often working as a wedding photographer.

During a recent photography gig at her friend’s wedding, Susie brought her boyfriend, and former Bachelor lead Clayton Echard along for the day.

Susie Evans and Clayton Echard match in black for wedding gig

Susie Evans took to her Instagram stories to share photos from her super long wedding gig in Columbus, Ohio.

In one photo, Susie posed with her camera while wearing a sharp black blazer and letting her blonde tresses fall across the side of her face.

Susie wrote over the photo, “I may look rough but I made it! 14 hour day, done!”

Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

Susie shared a perkier photo on her Instagram stories that featured her smiling and wrapping her arms around Clayton, who also flashed his pearly whites.

Susie and Clayton matched in black blazers. However, Susie wore a black dress under her blazer while Clayton wore a white collared shirt and black tie.

Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

Clayton seemed to take a stab at operating the camera during the event. Susie shared a photo excitedly, pointing up at Clayton while he smiled and held a camera. Susie wrote over the image, ‘Clayton with a camera in hand.’

Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

Clayton Echard exhausted after wedding event in Ohio

Susie and Clayton clearly had a long and busy day snapping pics at the Columbus wedding, and Clayton shared a photo that captured his exhaustion from the trip.

Clayton took to his main Instagram page to share a series of three photos with his thousands of followers.

The first photo featured Clayton and Susie smiling outdoors in casual clothing. Clayton wore a hoodie and a white tee while Susie smiled in a light plaid jacket and a white tee.

The second photo gave followers a better look at Clayton and Susie’s black formal attire, and the third and final photo showed Clayton letting out a big yawn in his black tux.

Clayton captioned the post, “Another fun stop, but the 3rd photo encapsulates my current state of being,” with a yawn emoji.

Clayton and Susie have been embarking on a road trip and visiting Bachelor Nation stars such as Connor Brennan and Kaitlyn Bristowe during their travels.

The Bachelor Nation couple is sure to keep fans updated during their adventures, so stay tuned to see where Clayton and Susie travel next.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.