The Bachelor’s Susie Evans gets dolled up in glamorous throwback photo  

Susie Evans flaunts a full glam makeup look. Pic credit: ABC

Susie Evans’ beauty has proven versatile, with the Bachelor Nation star able to rock minimal makeup and full glam.

Before The Bachelor, Susie was in pageants that saw her donning full glam looks more often.

Recently, Susie shared a gorgeous throwback photo of herself all dolled up, and she appeared to hardly recognize herself in the image.

The Bachelor’s Susie Evans shares glamours throwback photo

Susie Evans took to her Instagram stories to share a dolled-up shot of herself from two years ago.

In the photo, Susie put her facial features on display in a face full of flattering makeup. Susie gazed at the camera wearing a smoky peach eyeshadow, long lashes, full brows, blush, bronzer, and a glossy pink lip.

Susie’s voluminous hair cascades down one side of her face as she parts her lips to show a set of pearly white teeth. While Susie’s attire isn’t visible in the close-up glam shot, Susie’s pretty gold earrings can be seen hanging down her ear.

Susie wrote over the photo, “Two years ago…Who is she?”

Susie Evans captures pensive photo of Clayton Echard before The Bachelor finale

In the past, Susie thrived in the pageant world, but she is also a photographer. Recently, Clayton shared a photo that Susie took of him in a vulnerable moment as he peered out of a window at night.

Clayton explained that the picture was taken “1 day before After the Final Rose.”

Getting vulnerable about his mental health, Clayton detailed how he had questioned who he had become after The Bachelor and even wondered, “why me?” amid the backlash from viewers.

As The Bachelor viewers will recall, Clayton had an uphill battle from the moment he was announced as the Bachelor. Many found Clayton dull and wanted other Bachelor Nation stars to be chosen as the lead instead.

As Clayton’s season progressed, he received criticism for his questionable decision-making.

Clayton received the highest criticism towards the end of the season when he professed his love to each woman in his final three and argued with Susie when she expressed her doubts.

Clayton’s latest post more thoroughly acknowledged that he hurt others by his actions. He declared that he learned his lesson and was finally at peace.

Along with attending therapy, Clayton’s support system has helped him recover from his tarnished reputation after the show, including support from Susie, who has stood by his side through thick and thin.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.