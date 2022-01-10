Clayton Echard jokes about being dull on The Bachelor

Clayton Echard is proving he knows how to laugh at himself. Pic credit: ABC

Clayton Echard has had to have thick skin since being named the Bachelor, as many viewers were less than thrilled when he was chosen to take on the leading role over several other interesting candidates.

Most The Bachelor viewers appeared more disappointed with producers than Clayton, as they felt the producers chose a lead that didn’t stand out amongst his competitors and reflected more of the same whiteness that the show tends to center.

The complaints specifically targeted towards Clayton often have to do with The Bachelor viewers finding him to be rather dull.

Clayton, who admitted to reading most everything he sees about himself online, is aware that viewers find him dull and he poked fun at that notion in a recent message.

Clayton Echard jokes about a ‘game plan’ to not be dull

Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor is officially in full swing and, with that, The Bachelor viewers will have an opportunity to get to know Clayton far more than they ever did on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette.

As Clayton’s season unfolds, he seems to hope viewers will grow more endeared to him or, at the very least, not find him boring.

In Clayton’s recent tweet he joked, “Game planning how to be not dull this upcoming week.”

Along with the tweet, Clayton included a gif of himself with his head down and in deep contemplation.

Game planning how to be not dull this upcoming week #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/5RyPau6mwW — Clayton Echard (@ClaytonEchard) January 7, 2022

While The Bachelor viewers still seem to prefer if someone like The Bachelorette Season 18 fan-favorite Rodney Mathews or The Bachelorette Season 17 fan-favorite Andrew Spencer were the Bachelor, they appreciated Clayton’s sense of humor and ability to make fun of himself.

The next episode of The Bachelor is reported to be ‘insane’

Clayton Echard may not be the most exciting Bachelor but it appears there will still be a lot of exciting drama during his season.

ABC’s Executive Vice President of unscripted and alternative programming, Robert Mills, recently revealed that episode two of The Bachelor Season 26 will be “insane” and feature loads of drama, comedy, and even a surprising end that leaves host Jesse Palmer perplexed.

Time will tell if Clayton brings the drama and comedy to the upcoming episodes or if most of the excitement of the season comes from the women contestants.

After Clayton’s big debut as The Bachelor do you find him to be dull or perhaps more entertaining than expected?

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.