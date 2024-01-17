The Bachelor’s Sarah Herron expecting rainbow babies after losing her son

Sarah Herron and her husband, Dylan Brown, suffered a devastating loss in January 2023, but now, a year later, they have something to celebrate.

The Bachelor alum recently shared some happy news with her social media followers – she’s expecting twins.

The news of her rainbow babies comes after Sarah and Dylan welcomed their son Oliver into the world last year, only for him to pass away soon after.

It’s been a long and rocky road for the couple, and Sarah has been sharing her IVF journey with the world.

After years of trying to conceive via IVF, Sarah announced her pregnancy in September 2022 with a photo of her ultrasound.

On January 28, 2023, their son Oliver Brown was born, but sadly, he died in his dad’s arms soon after.

Despite their grief, Sarah and Dylan didn’t give up on their desire to start a family, and now, they’re expecting again.

The Bachelor alum is finally getting some happy news after a year of grieving her son.

The 37-year-old shared an update in a now-expired Instagram Story that was captured by Us Weekly.

“Appointment today went well, the babies are growing on track! Next appointment in 3 weeks,” she revealed. “The babies look so round and chubs! Little Rolly pollies!”

“F**k around with IVF long enough and one day you might get multiples,” she added in another post that featured an ultrasound image of “Baby A” and “Baby B.”

Sarah also revealed that the twins were almost triplets, as there were three gestational sacs during her first ultrasound – as Baby A tried to split in two, but it never developed.

“SOOO … this means for about 15 seconds I had a heart attack that there were going to be triplets,” exclaimed Sarah.

The Bachelor’s Sarah Herron says the grief for her son is ‘heavy right now’

Sarah recently shared another Instagram Story after a therapy session where she “bawled” her eyes out as the anniversary of Oliver’s death draws near.

“My grief for Oliver is heavy right now as his heavenly birthday 12 days away,” wrote the former ABC star, who admitted, “It hurts so bad.”

Despite the pain, “I know he’s seeing me these little girls to comfort me right now,” she added.

Sarah Heron is grieving her son. Pic credit: @sarahherron/Instagram

We first met Sarah on Season 17 of The Bachelor – where she competed for Sean Lowe’s heart.

She also appeared in Seasons 1 and 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, but it wasn’t until 2017 that Sarah finally found love when she met Ryan.

The pair got engaged in May 2021, and in August of 2023, they eloped and married at the Grand Canyon.

Congratulations to Sarah and Dylan on their rainbow babies.

