The Bachelor’s Peter Weber shows off a new look after getting a pandemic haircut

Peter Weber sports a new look. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor star Peter Weber is putting his quarantine hairstyle in the past.

The former Bachelor star, who was styled during his time on the show, was left to his own devices during the quarantine that hit right after his season ended on ABC.

Over the past couple of months, Peter has been busy getting settled into his new home in New York City and he travelled to Tampa Bay to attend the Super Bowl.

But now, the time has come to focus on his look after rocking longer hair.

Peter Weber shares his new pandemic hairstyle

Apparently, Peter’s long hair was not a fashion choice. On Instagram, Peter revealed he was finally getting a haircut.

“The mane is coming off,” he shared on his Instagram Stories, posting a video of him getting a haircut from @benjaminthigpin.

In the video, Peter said that it was about time that he was getting a haircut.

Pic credit: @pilot_pete/InstagramAo

Peter also decided to share a photo of his new hair, revealing a slick new hairstyle. Peter also shared that Ben was the man and he was happy with his new look.

His new look gives him a modern edge, as it is styled to the side. Peter has also left some scruff on his face, showing off a fresh new look, making him look slightly younger compared to his Bachelor days.

Pic credit: @pilot_pete/Instagram

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan were recently spotted together

Peter is currently a single man. He has ben single for about two months after revealing that he and Kelley Flanagan had broken up over the Christmas holidays.

Peter never revealed why they broke up, but shared that he still cared about her. And it sounds like things are still good between them, as they hung out in Tampa Bay at a Super Bowl party.

Then, Kelley made an Instagram Story from what appeared to be in Peter’s new apartment. Fans compared her background in the story to recent posts from Peter and his roommate Dustin Kendrick. Even though fans were convinced they were hanging out again, Peter and Kelley never went live together.

Peter supposedly had regrets about breaking up with Kelley, which could be why they were hanging out. Perhaps he needed some answers so he could finally close that chapter of his life.

Or maybe he got a new haircut to try and win her back. Only time will tell.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.