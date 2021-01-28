The Bachelor’s Peter Weber shares his moving experience while promoting moving company

Peter Weber documents his moving experience .Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor star Peter Weber made a big move earlier this month.

He finally moved out of his parents’ house in California and moved to the big city across the country.

This was a move he was planning on making with Kelley Flanagan, but because of their sudden breakup between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, Peter moved alone.

Sign up for our newsletter!

There has been no word on whether he moved into the apartment he was planning on sharing with Kelley.

However, if is this is the case, it doesn’t seem to affect him. In fact, he’s thrilled that he’s starting this new chapter of his life.

Peter Weber shares his moving experience

Peter decided to document this move on his Instagram, while giving exposure to the moving company that brought him there.

Throughout several stories and photos, Peter thanked the Mayflower Moving Company for making the move easy and quick.

Read More The 8 most upsetting breakups in Bachelor Nation history

In one photo, Peter towers over two moving employees, who appear eager to pose with the pilot.

Pic credit: @pilot_pete/Instagram

In the photo, he calls the two movers the company’s MVPs.

In another photo, he appears to be joking around on a red trolley. He thanked the moving company again for putting up with his antics.

In the photo, the moving men are posing in the background, with one man with his thumb up in approval.

Pic credit: @pilot_pete/Instagram

Given the amount of boxes that Peter managed to document during the move, it appears he’ll be unpacking for quite some time.

Dustin Kendrick stayed with him earlier this week, but he was not in the videos. Peter may be doing all the unpacking himself.

Peter Weber decided to move to New York City after split from Kelley Flanagan

Bachelor fans are excited to follow Peter on this new journey, but fans continued to ask Peter on his Instagram why he had chosen to move to New York City.

Peter and Kelley had talked about moving to New York City together, as Kelley could continue to work for her family’s law firm, which is based in Chicago.

Peter works for Delta and could fly out from the big city.

Peter announced a week ago that he had moved to New York City without Kelley. He was ready to start over. Kelley revealed on her own social media that she would be moving as well, but not until March.

Peter and Kelley have unfollowed each other on social media, as they have clearly both moved on.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.