The Bachelor’s Peter Weber regrets not getting help from Arie Luyendyk Jr. before playing on The Traitors 2

Peter Weber is a cast member of The Traitors 2. He decided to take on the reality competition show, and is still active in its second season.

The Bachelor alum is no stranger to reality television, but The Traitors is a different beast than he is used to in Bachelor Nation.

Peter joined a cast of 21 celebrities competing for a $250,000 cash prize in Scotland. For anyone who hasn’t heard of The Traitors, here is a breakdown of how the show works.

At its core, everyone on The Traitors is competing for the cash prize, but it takes much conniving and detective skills to survive the season.

The first four episodes for The Traitors 2 are available for streaming on Peacock, with many more episodes dropping this winter.

And here is The Traitors Season 2 cast list – including people from Big Brother, Love Island, and The Real Housewives.

Peter regrets not asking Arie for advice before The Traitors 2

“I thought about it, and this was so last minute for me, so I was just scrambling — getting looks to come to the show and getting all the testing and getting work off and all that,” Peter answered when asked by PEOPLE if he talked to Arie before playing the game.

Arie survived until the final episode of his season, and he served as a Traitor for part of it. He quit before the final vote, though, expressing frustrations about how Cirie Fields had played the game.

Peter spoke more about not contacting Arie before he went to Scotland.

“And I’m regretting it now because I did watch him and admired his game, and he played such good game right until the very end, played it almost as good as you could. So, we’ll see if I regret that,” Peter added.

Peter also stated that he was “cramming” before heading to Scotland and that he watched the first season to prepare.

“I’d always wanted to do a cool, fun competition show, and being very competitive, this is right up my alley,” Peter told PEOPLE.

Here is an episode list and the dates they debut on Peacock.

Four episodes of The Traitors 2 have debuted so far (as of January 20), and fans can still watch them ahead of new ones debuting this winter.

Many reality TV stars are playing this season, including two-time Survivor winner Sandra-Diaz Twine, Big Brother winner Dan Gheesling, and Tamra Judge from The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Kevin Kreider from Bling Empire, Mercedes “MJ” Javid from Shahs of Sunset, and Trishelle Cannatella from The Real World: Las Vegas and The Challenge are also on the cast.

Peter Weber speaks to Traitors host Alan Cumming in the clip below.

The Bachelor returns on January 22 on ABC. The Traitors 2 is streaming on Peacock.