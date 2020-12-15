The Bachelor’s Matt James may see new women throughout the season as new leaks are revealed

The Bachelor star Matt James is gearing up to watch his season of the show in January 2021.

His season just wrapped up in Pennsylvania this past month, but his season is already slated to premiere on ABC on Monday, January 4 at 8/7c on ABC.

Since the show was filmed on a closed set, we don’t know much about what was going on behind the scenes.

Unlike previous seasons of The Bachelor, none of the dates were in public and fans couldn’t share what they saw with people and bloggers who were spoiling the seasons.

But as it turns out, people who worked at the resort where Matt filmed saw some of the things that were going on.

Did production bring in five new women for Matt James?

One person decided to leak a text message exchange with someone, claiming that Matt has more women joining him than the original 32 women who were picked for him.

It should be noted that production casting 32 women, vying for his heart, is a current Bachelor record.

In the screenshot shared on social media by @bachelornation.scoop, it’s revealed that production supposedly brought on five new girls into the house during a rose ceremony.

The person also said that Matt kept one of those women and a woman named Sarah left on her own accord. This was supposedly shared around October 22, 2020.

This means that this wasn’t the last rose ceremony, but only a few weeks into filming.

Heather Martin shows up for Matt James on The Bachelor

We don’t know who these women are, but we do know that someone from a past season will make an appearance.

It was last week that we reported that Heather Martin showed up to meet Matt. However, he didn’t keep her around and he reportedly sent her home that same day because he didn’t want to upset the other women.

Reality Steve guessed that Hannah Brown had something to do with Heather going on the show, as they are best friends and Hannah knows Matt.

But Matt’s amount of women wasn’t the only obstacle he faced.

Chris Harrison revealed recently that they had to guide Matt through the season, doing a lot of handholding. Apparently, Matt didn’t know what a rose ceremony was and they had to teach him all The Bachelor elements.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.