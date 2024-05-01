The Bachelor’s Daisy Kent is dating again and did Rachel soft-launch her new man?

Joey Graziadei has been enjoying his new life since choosing Kelsey Anderson as his fiance.

However, the other women who were vying for his heart on The Bachelor are also moving on with their lives.

Runner-up Daisy Kent recently dished about her dating life, and things are looking good for the blonde beauty who teased a special someone in her life.

She reportedly turned down the role as The Bachelorette months ago, noting that she wasn’t ready to date after an intense season on the show.

However, a lot has changed since then, and now the fan favorite is “happy” with how things have worked out.

Daisy isn’t the only one with a new beau.

Rachel Nance, who reached the top three, has social media squealing with excitement after seemingly soft-launching her new man.

The Bachelor star Daisy Kent is ‘happy’ as she teases a new man in her life

Joey who? Daisy has long since moved on from being rejected by The Bachelor, and now the 25-year-old is dating again.

Daisy was a guest on Almost Famous, and she dished about her personal life with Bachelor Nation stars Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins.

“I think I’m at such a good spot in my life, but I also think I did learn about myself a lot for the show, so no matter what, right now, I’m going to put myself first,” said Daisy. “But yeah, I have gone on dates.”

Ashley noted that Daisy was “giggly” and “giddy” when she talked about her dating life, and the account executive laughingly added, “Yeah, I don’t know, I’m interested to see where life goes.”

When asked if she’s been on multiple dates with one particular person, the answer was “yeah.“

Ashley continued to pry, asking Daisy if she was close to being in a relationship with the man in question.

“I don’t know,” she responded. “You never know how time’s going to go, but I would say I’m happy right now, and it’s looking positive.”

Rachel Nance soft-launches her new man on Instagram

Rachel Nance is having the time of her life with a mystery man she soft-launched on Instagram.

A recent post featured several photos from a night out, and the first image caught our attention.

The snap showed Rachel staring into the camera with a sly smile as she held a man’s muscular, tattoed arm with his back turned away from the camera.

We got a better view of the guy in the next photo, but we still have no idea who he is.

In the Instagram caption, Rachel didn’t give any hints, simply writing “About last night.”

The 26-year-old ICU nurse also tagged her bestie, Lea Cayana, in the post, seemingly giving her credit for taking the photos.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.